Golf Digest

Mizuno RB Tour balls: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Mizuno updates its family of multilayer, urethane-cover balls with the new RB Tour and RB Tour X. Both balls feature a three-piece design (core, mantle mid-layer and cover) with a distinctly large dimple shape in which the bottom of each dimple is positioned off-center in a varying pattern. The shape is designed to produce higher launch off the driver and a flatter trajectory off the wedges.
Golf Digest

Cobra's latest T-Rail irons: what you need to know

What you need to know: Cobra’s latest version of its T-Rail hybrid-iron set boasts a new variable-thickness face design to boost ball speed over a larger portion of the face. The company’s hallmark sole rails not only assist turf interaction but drive the center of gravity low to help foster a high launch.
Golf Digest

How long can you wait when your ball is sitting on the edge of the cup?

In many cases, the Rules of Golf are extremely specific. For example, a ball can't be any smaller than 1.680 inches (or 42.67 millimeters) in diameter and can't weigh more than 1.620 ounces. In others? It gets a bit vague—and subject to more interpretation. Let's say you've put a...
Golf Digest

I tried the 'golf swing beauty filter' — the results were surprisingly good

Cruising around Instagram recently, I encountered something that I had no idea existed. It came courtesy of Golf Digest Top 50 Teacher Shaun Webb and Best In State Mike Granato, the pair behind Athletic Motion Golf. In a recent video they explain the important of videoing your golf swing from...
Golf Digest

How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.

No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
Morgan streamlines range into Plus and Super lines

Morgan, the British firm that builds modern sports cars that look like they stepped out of the first half of the last century, has established new “product pillars” to help customers recognize where a particular model sits. The product pillars include the Plus and Super lines, with the...
Golf Digest

Russell Henley’s hidden talent, a TikTok star’s dangerous golf crime, and a pair of outrageous holes-in-one

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still recovering from the end of daylight savings time. When you’re young and single, that Saturday night gaining an extra hour at the bars feels like a national holiday. But when you have two kids under 5, it becomes the longest day of the year. And then it turns into the longest week of the year because you wouldn’t believe how much havoc that one hour wreaks. And on top of that, I didn’t win the Powerball. Again. Anyway, we’ll battle on and do our best to bring you everything you need to know from an eventful week in golf. And the pressure's on since we had that extra hour to do it. OK, let's dive in.
Golf Digest

Offensive or funny: a not-so-scientific investigation of modern golf etiquette

Funny or offensive? It's a fine line to walk in today's modern world, but especially so on the golf course, where stuffy tradition and the overwhelming need to needle your buddies collide. What's acceptable and what's not? What flies and what clanks off the hosel, ricochets off the cart, and comes back to hit you right between the eyes? We assembled a crack squad of scientists, sociologists, and sicko golfers to help answer that question, and this is what they came back with. Take it or leave it, but do so at your risk.
Golf Digest

Charlie Woods in the marketplace, Collin Morikawa’s majors, Cantlay and X going LIV and more

Do you think LIV Golf will offer Charlie Woods more than $500 million? #AskAlan @JonathonJFelix. I can’t believe I’m typing this, but Charlie Woods is, in today’s marketplace, the most valuable golfer in the world. We’re already obsessed with him, and his journey through golf will include his dad as coach, caddie, bodyguard, head cheerleader, sports psychologist and sundry other roles. He’s a great-looking kid with cross-cultural roots, a fascinating backstory and one of the most famous last names in sports. Half a billion would be a bargain for LIV.
Golf Digest

Jessica Korda announces back injury as reason for early end to her 12th season on the LPGA

With only one regular season event and the tour championship remaining on the LPGA calendar, Jessica Korda announced Tuesday that her season is over early. In a social media post, Korda cited a back injury, saying that her doctor told her that if she continued to play her recovery would be greatly extended. So, to keep recovery at a minimum and get back to playing as soon as possible, she decided to take a break now.
Golf Digest

11 ways to make golf fun again

Golf burnout can be a thing even if you love golf. For all the joy the game can give us, its unrelenting difficulty can lead to bouts of prolonged frustration. Have you reached the end of the line with the game, where it’s feeling more like a liability than an enjoyable activity?
Golf Digest

Top college golfer believes signing with a sports management company now will pay dividends in the spring

When Austin Greaser arrived at the University of North Carolina in fall 2019, the landscape for college golfers looked demonstrably different than it does today. At the time, college athletes weren’t allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness, nor could they work with agents to assist them in such endeavors. But in the last two-plus years, NCAA and USGA restrictions on such things have been lifted.
