FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Clemons threw for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13. Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) went three-and-out on the game’s first drive and Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Michael Boyle kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter. Clemons hit Alex Brown for a 32-yard touchdown — the sophomore’s sixth career reception and first career TD — that gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game and capped the scoring with 10:47 to play.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO