FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jayden Clemons threw for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Wyoming beat Colorado State 14-13. Wyoming (7-3, 5-1 Mountain West) went three-and-out on the game’s first drive and Tory Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown and Michael Boyle kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 14:10 left in the second quarter. Clemons hit Alex Brown for a 32-yard touchdown — the sophomore’s sixth career reception and first career TD — that gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game and capped the scoring with 10:47 to play.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins, whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.
