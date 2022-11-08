ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Tagovaila stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his […]
