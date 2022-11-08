RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since being founded in 2013, Project Bear Hugs provides much needed comfort and relief to victims of disaster. Over the last 9 years, the organization has successfully provided much needed comfort items and donations to thousands of disaster victims across the U.S., including, most recently, victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. They will also be sending “comfort items” like stuffed animals, blankets and pillows to victims of Hurricane Nicole in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, click here.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO