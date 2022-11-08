Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno Veterans Day parade
Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28 Snow-coated mountains and blue skies drew hundreds to Boreal Mountain CA for early opening day. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. A burst of snow showers will move through the area Saturday afternoon into...
KOLO TV Reno
Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going. It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada. Inflation is driving...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows fire crews contain stove fire in Spanish Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd. A preliminary investigation says the fire may have started from a stove. The home was unoccupied at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City sets deadline to resolve signature discrepancies
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has set a deadline of Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m. for voters to cure signature discrepancies on mail ballots. The city’s clerk office requests voters view the list of discrepancies, which can be viewed here. If your name appears on the list provided, Carson City is requiring you to resolve the discrepancy before the ballot can be accepted.
KOLO TV Reno
Project Bear Hugs partners with Waste Management of Northern Nevada for local Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since being founded in 2013, Project Bear Hugs provides much needed comfort and relief to victims of disaster. Over the last 9 years, the organization has successfully provided much needed comfort items and donations to thousands of disaster victims across the U.S., including, most recently, victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. They will also be sending “comfort items” like stuffed animals, blankets and pillows to victims of Hurricane Nicole in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, click here.
FOX Reno
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
KOLO TV Reno
Marked tattoos giving veterans free tattoos for veterans day
Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28 A burst of snow showers will move through the area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Watch for slippery travel through Sunday morning. Chilly temperatures will persist through next week. -Jeff.
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
2news.com
One Person in Custody after SWAT, Police Presence near Harvard Drive in Carson City
(Nov. 10, 2022) Carson City deputies have taken a person into custody as part of an ongoing investigation that started Thursday. It's not clear yet what the investigation may be surrounding. According to the Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, police and SWAT teams were on scene near the 3300 block...
Nevada Appeal
Sheriff: 3 arrested on drug, firearm charges
A man wanted for more than three years is being held in Carson City on numerous drug and firearms charges after being arrested last week with two others, according to a Carson City Sheriff’s Office news release. Kenneth Anderson, Joseph Desjardins, and Jess Fields were booked into the Carson...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibition at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to look at landscapes like you’ve never seen them before. Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of a local artist who has a unique way of creating his pieces. Nolan Preece refers to his work as chemical painting. He’s invented a way to use photographic paper, floor wax and chemical reactions to create incredibly detailed and textured works of art.
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
Comments / 1