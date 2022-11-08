Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
Pimax Portal is World’s First Metaverse Entertainment System, Looks Like a Switch
If the metaverse ever takes off, it will be due to products like the Pimax Portal. Claimed to be the world’s first metaverse entertainment system, it consists of a Nintendo Switch-like tablet with detachable controllers and several optional accessories, such as a VR headset. The $299 USD base model...
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
This is Not a Toyota Supra, Just a Cleverly Modded Mazda RX-7
At first glance, this may appear to be a Toyota Supra, but in reality, it’s just a cleverly modded Mazda RX-7 by auto enthusiast Dylan Krucke. It wouldn’t look out of place in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, thanks to its authentic Supra headlights with a darkened rear section to match the taillights.
TMSK’s SPD1 Spider Robots are Designed for Inspecting Sewer Pipes, Might Cause Nightmares
Although not as creepy as these necrobotic robots, TMSK’s SPD1 spider robots aren’t something you want to see roaming around at night or in sewer pipes. This multi-legged pipe inspection robot aims to improve efficiency, thanks to its ability to work in a group. It comes equipped with a 360-degree camera and can be operated remotely with a gaming-style controller.
Lazzarini Design Unveils Pangeos Terayacht, a Giant Sea Turtle-Shaped Floating City
There are superyachts, and then Lazzarini Design’s Pangeos Terayacht, a giant sea turtle-shaped floating city that measures 1,800-feet in length. It would consist of apartments, resorts, beach clubs, private villas, a rooftop garden, and even a gigantic shopping mall. A large gate aft enables boast and other vessels to...
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Uni-One Personal Mobility Device Has Tilt-to-Move Steering and Self-Balancing Mechanism
The HondJet Elite II is nice for business trips, and Honda’s Uni-One is a personal mobility device that will help many get around everywhere else. When seated, the device automatically lowers for maximum stability and lifts back up when movement is detected or the user is speaking to another person.
