GM Benchmarking Kia EV6
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Kia EV6, the South Korean brand’s all-electric crossover model set to rival the Chevy Blazer EV. GM’s Kia EV6 benchmark vehicle was spied circling the GM Proving Ground in Michigan, and appears to the base Wind trim level. The benchmark vehicle was seen with a noticeable communications antenna attached on the passenger’s side of the roof, and is covered in what appears to be Glacier paint.
Buick Envista Would Get Avenir Trim Level In North America
Just last month, GM Authority exclusively reported that the Buick Envista was under consideration for the North American market. Now, we have further exclusive information to share, this time regarding a possible Buick Envista Avenir trim level. According to sources close to the matter, GM will offer an up-level Avenir...
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
Chevy Vehicles Get Massive Price Increases In The Philippines
Exchange rates can have a huge impact on vehicles sold in foreign markets. In fact, prices are normally higher for any vehicle sold outside its domestic market. In the case of the Philippines, prospective Chevy buyers recently had a rude awakening, as GM has drastically raised prices for that market.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is the fifth model year of the latest fourth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Among these changes is updated towing figures, and now, GM Authority is breaking down Silverado 1500 towing capacities.
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
Pallet Carrying LT7 Name Foreshadows C8 Corvette ZR1 Engine
GM is developing a fresh twin-turbo V8 to power the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1, and now, a new image just hit the web foreshadowing the imminent arrival of the ZR1’s boosted LT7 engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the forthcoming C8 Corvette ZR1 will offer ultra-high performance...
Camaro-Based Trans Am Worldwide’s 70/SS Chevelle: Live Photo Gallery
The vaunted 1970 Chevelle SS 454 has attainted a legendary status in the American muscle car community. Unfortunately, most of these tire-shredding machines have long since bit the dust, and only the Corvette and Camaro remain as the Bow Tie’s sporty V8 offerings, though the latter will soon be discontinued. However, for the enthusiast that desires the style of one of these older Chevy vehicles, TransAm Worldwide has a potential solution – the 70/SS Chevelle.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Get Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban represent the third model year for the current generation full-size SUV, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 models. Now, however, GM Authority has learned some Tahoe and Suburban units will have to make do without the wireless phone charging feature.
Cadillac Celestiq 3D Printed Parts Not A Problem For Repairers
The upcoming 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will serve as the brand’s flagship model, providing prospective buyers the ultimate authority in the customization of their vehicle. To enable this, the luxury marque has turned to 3D printing as a way of giving customers an innovative and bespoke experience. As such, the Celestiq will include more than 115 3D-printed parts. However, there has been some concern of the replicability of these unique pieces, but GM has recently said that won’t be a problem.
Here’s What’s New About The 2023 Chevy Colorado Platform
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado late in July, revealing an all-new third generation for the pickup. Among the many updates and changes is a fresh platform – the question is, what exactly is fresh about it?. For those readers who may be unaware, the 2023 Chevy Colorado rides...
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $649 per month for 36 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
Cadillac Lyriq Sport vs. Luxury Trim Design Comparison
On Tuesday, November 8th, GM Authority exclusively reported on the world debut of the all-new Cadillac Lyriq Sport AWD in China, following our exclusive spy shots of the new EV variant undergoing testing in Michigan. And now, we’re bringing a design comparison between the new sporty trim and the Lyriq’s introductory Luxury trim level.
2021 Cadillac Escalade Recalled For Noncompliant Daytime Running Lights
GM has issued a recall for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV over noncompliant daytime running lights, otherwise known as DRLs. The problem: GM has determined that certain units of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV do not conform to the Federal / Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (F/CMVSS) No. 108, “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” Essentially, the DRLs remain on when the headlamps are turned on.
Chevy Avalanche Looks Good In Custom Camo Wrap
The Chevy Avalanche has been out of production for some time now, with 2013 being the final model year. However, this doesn’t stop owners and enthusiasts from modifying the truck to their liking, as represented by this wrapped Avalanche. Spotted in an airport parking lot, this Chevy Avalanche can...
RJ Anderson To Pilot No. 99 Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing Truck In Extreme E Finale
Accomplished off-road racer RJ Anderson will take control of the No. 99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing Truck in the Extreme E Season 2 finale race, replacing regular driver Kyle LeDuc. LeDuc is no longer able to race the No. 99 Hummer EV race truck in the Uruguay Natural...
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
Chevy Blazer Sales Up 63 Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Blazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 17,511 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 67 percent compared to 10,484 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount offers $1,250 off the 2022 Chevy Blazer. That’s $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Blazer, and an additional $750 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
2023 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban Get Expanded Super Cruise Hands-Free Coverage
GM has recently announced the expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving coverage, and select Chevy Tahoe and Suburban units are amongst the first to receive this update. In a representation of GM’s commitment to improve its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO Code UKL) accessibility has been...
