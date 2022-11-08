Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Royal Opera House 2022-23 Review: La Bohème
Ailyn Pérez, Danielle De Niese Shine in Richard Jones Revival. Luciano Pavarotti may have enjoyed the moniker “King of the High ‘Cs,” but the TRUE high “C” king of the 21st Century, having flitted effortlessly through a career filled with an abundance of top notes, finds himself the star of this Richard Jones revival, a production now in its fourth year.
operawire.com
Opera San José to Present ‘Falstaff’
Opera San José is set to present a production of Verdi’s “Falstaff” between Feb. 11 and 26, 2022 at the California Theatre. The work, which is adapted from Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” will be staged José Maria Condemi. Meanwhile, Joseph...
operawire.com
Britten Pears Arts Reveals January to May 2023 Season
Britten Pears Arts announced its lineup for the coming months. The company will present a wide range of musical activities including fan-favorite operas as well as new operas, premieres, headlining performers, orchestral concerts, education programs, and more. This article will only feature vocal-related events. Running January to April the Britten...
operawire.com
Wexford Festival Opera 2022 Review: The Spectre Knight
Few people will be familiar with the operas of the 19th century British composer Alfred Cellier. Yet during his day, he was well-known for his comic operas, which are very much in the mould of Gilbert & Sullivan, although he never really posed a threat to their dominance. In 1886,...
operawire.com
Irish National Opera to Present U.K. Premiere of ‘Least Like the Other,’ an Opera on the Rosemary Kennedy Tragedy
The Irish National Opera is set to present the U.K. premiere of Brian Irvine and Netia Jones’ “Least Like the Other” on Jan. 15-19, 2023. The opera, which will take place at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre, explores the tragedy of Rosemary Kennedy, the sister of U.S. President J.F. Kennedy. She was starved of oxygen at birth and experienced learning disabilities that would affect her adolescence and beyond. Her father’s reaction to her behavior was to lock her up and then force her to have a lobotomy at 23. She was then institutionalized from 1941 until she died in 2005; the lobotomy was kept secret from her siblings and family over decades.
operawire.com
New York City Opera to Present ‘All is Calm’
New York City Opera is set to celebrate the holidays with “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”. The concert is set to be presented at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in association with Bodhi Tree Concerts and with the support of Kings Alley. The work tells the...
operawire.com
The Soraya to Present ‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’
The Soraya in Northridge, CA, is set to present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on Dec. 7, 2022. The work will be featured by Theater Latté Da, with artistic director Peter Rothstein directing a production that features musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. The production is presented in collaboration with Hennepin Theatre Trust.
operawire.com
Opera Profile: The Incompentence Opera
“The Incompetence Opera” was a short, three-act mini-opera performed as part of the 27th Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony in 2017, an annual parody event founded by freelance writer and Harvard University graduate Marc Abrahams in 1991 as a farcical homage to the Nobel Peace Prize award. The event honors unnecessary research into themes that are obviously insipid in character.
operawire.com
The Dallas Opera Announces Participants of 2022-23 Hart Institute for Women Conductors
The Dallas Opera has announced the participants of the 2022-23 Hart Institute for Women Conductors. The conductors participating in the program this year include Celia Llácer Carbonell of Spain, Yuwon Kim of South Korea, Blair Salter of Canada, and Anna Sulkowska-Migon of Poland. Each will conduct The Dallas Opera Orchestra in excerpts at the final Showcase Concert scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023.
operawire.com
San Diego Opera Announces Winners of Opera Hack 3.0
San Diego Opera has announced the winning bids for Opera Hack 3.0. The three winners include “Baroque Reality: Accessible Augmented Reality Stagecraft,” “Metropolis 3.0,” and “PO(pera)V.” Each team will be awarded $5,000 to move its proposal forward. Per an official press statement “Baroque Reality:...
operawire.com
Washington National Opera Announces ‘American Opera Initiative : Three 20-Minute Operas’
The Washington National Opera has announced the 10th anniversary of its “American Opera Initiative: Three 20-Minute Operas.”. The three works that will be presented on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater include B.E. Boykin and Jarrod Lee’s “Oshun,” Jens Isben and Cecelia Raker’s “Bubbie and the Demon,” and Silen Wellington and Walken Schweigert’s “What the Spirits Show.”
Comments / 0