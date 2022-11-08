Read full article on original website
Byrd, Mayden help San Diego St. beat San Jose St. 43-27
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw three touchdown passes, Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD and San Diego State beat San Jose State 43-27 to become bowl eligible. San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) has won nine of its last 10 against the Spartans. Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that gave San Jose State (6-3, 4-2) a 14-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter. Byrd caught the ensuing kickoff at the 5, started up the middle and then broke multiple tackles as he broke to the left and raced up the sideline for a touchdown to ignite a string of 38 consecutive points by the Aztecs. Cordeiro finished 19-of-33 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Gulbranson's 3 total TDs help Oregon St. beat Cal 38-10
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory over California. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries. Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers’ starting quarterback. A week after scoring 35 points in a loss at USC, the Bears (3-7, 1-6 conference) were limited to 156 total yards and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. The Bears fell out of bowl consideration with a sixth straight loss.
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO — Led by Zach Chappell's 19 points, the Sacramento State Hornets defeated the UCSD Tritons 65-55. The Hornets improved to 1-1 with the victory and the Tritons fell to 0-2.
Thomas helps No. 13 Utah rout Stanford 42-7
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tavion Thomas rushed for a career-high 180 yards and Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Utah to a 42-7 win over Stanford. Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) started slow on a below-freezing night in the shadow of the Wasatch Mountains, but scored 42 straight points after trailing 7-0 to Stanford (3-7, 1-7 Pac-12). Utah’s defense was suffocating after the initial score while Thomas recorded his first 100-yard rushing game since the season opener at Florida and eclipsed his previous high (177) set at Stanford last year.
