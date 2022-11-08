Read full article on original website
Amid rising travel costs, Westwood veteran finds community, respite in Reno during medical challenges
The first time Thor Sweger walked into the Veterans Guest House was July 13, 2021, the same day the Dixie Fire roared to life. Kathi McGathey, operations manager for the nonprofit that works to give veterans and their families temporary lodging and resources during their medical stays in the Reno, Nevada, area, remembers Sweger checking in with the fatigue and stress of the fire registered on his face.
Lassen Family Services hosts free cooking class on Monday
Lassen Family Services hosts a free cooking class at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. According to a statement from LFS, “During this class you will learn how to cook budget friendly wonton tacos. Our budgeting classes are always free and open to the entire community.”. For more information, call...
LCAC hosts Creative Writing Workshop
Have you got a way with words? Then you won’t want to miss the Autumn’s Grace Creative Writing Workshop hosted by the Lassen County Arts Council from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Participants are invited to bring their thoughts, memories and imagination. The workshop is free...
Susanville celebrates Veterans Day with a parade, ceremony, community lunch
The Veterans Day Parade — an old-fashioned American tradition that has been lost or forgotten in many parts of the county, but it’s alive and well in Susanville. Susanville residents gathered along Main Street and cheered as the veterans tossed candy to children, and other community groups such as the Soaring Eagles Blue Star Moms (mothers whose children are serving in the military), The Fire Technology CalFire Academy at Lassen Community College, dancers from JandJ Performing Arts and others join in the celebration.
Local Hoop Shoot competitors move on to regional competition
The Susanville Elks Lodge No. 1486 has five local competitors moving on to the regional competition in February 2023. The Elks Lodge holds its annual Hoop Shoot competition free of charge for area students. The competition started with the local event held at the Johnstonville Elementary School on Nov. 5, with boys and girls ages 8-13 competing. The Hoop Shoot contest requires players to shoot free throws, with the highest scorers advancing.
