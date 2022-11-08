The Veterans Day Parade — an old-fashioned American tradition that has been lost or forgotten in many parts of the county, but it’s alive and well in Susanville. Susanville residents gathered along Main Street and cheered as the veterans tossed candy to children, and other community groups such as the Soaring Eagles Blue Star Moms (mothers whose children are serving in the military), The Fire Technology CalFire Academy at Lassen Community College, dancers from JandJ Performing Arts and others join in the celebration.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO