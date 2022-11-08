Read full article on original website
Largest NBA trade exceptions available this season
As the NBA’s 2022/23 trade deadline approaches, it’s worth keeping in mind which teams hold traded player exceptions that could come in handy to grease the wheels on an in-season deal. As we explain in our glossary, a traded player exception allows a team to take on salary...
Pacers' Daniel Theis out indefinitely following knee surgery
Veteran Pacers reserve center Daniel Theis will be sidelined for the indefinite future, the team has announced in a press release. Theis was dealing with recurring right knee soreness, which Indiana addressed surgically. The Pacers noted in their statement that Theis’ “status will be updated as appropriate.”. This...
Rockets send first round pick TyTy Washington to G-League
Rockets rookie first-round pick TyTy Washington has been sent to Houston’s NBAGL affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, as he continues to rehabilitate from his sprained left knee, per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. “I’m excited,” Washington, the No. 29 pick out of Kentucky this summer, said. “I...
Danny Ainge 'pleasantly surprised' by Jazz’s hot start
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is “pleasantly surprised” by how his new-look team has performed so far this season, he tells Chris Mannix of SI.com. As Ainge explains, he knew there was talent on the roster but didn’t necessarily expect all the pieces to click right away. “Not...
Pistons could flip Bojan Bogdanovic for value at trade deadline
When the Pistons unexpectedly beat out rival suitors to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in September, some executives around the NBA viewed it as a signal that Detroit was accelerating its timeline and making a push for the play-in tournament, writes Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. However, it’s unclear if the Pistons are ready to take that step forward, having gotten off to a 3-9 start this season.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has yet to play in the 2022/23 season after fracturing his left big toe just before training camp started in late September. The Magic guard still has some hurdles to clear before returning to action, but he’s pain-free and hopes to return to action in the next three-to-four weeks, reports Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel (subscriber link).
Jason Kidd is worried about Luka Doncic
Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.
