Quavo's assistant was reportedly one of the people who suffered gunshot wounds during the triple-shooting that took the life of Takeoff. More details continue to surface surrounding the killing of beloved Migos member Takeoff, which occurred during a shooting outside of a Texas bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ reported Quavo's personal assistant, 23-year-old Joshua "Wash" Washington, was struck in the hail of gunfire as well. Washington was one of two people who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. According to a press conference held by the Houston Police Department on the day of the killing, the person now believed to be Washington and an unnamed 24-year-old female were both transported to the hospital in private vehicles and are expected to make full recoveries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO