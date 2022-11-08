ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVIA

Halftime Update: Texas leading UTEP, 33-20

AUSTIN, Texas - It's been a rough start for the UTEP Miners so far in Austin. UTEP is opening their season on the road against the 12th ranked Texas Longhorns. At the half, it's been all Texas as the Longhorns lead the Miners, 33-20. UTEP would score the first basket...
AUSTIN, TX
KVIA

Week 11 Sweet Play of the Week: Chapin Huskies

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 11 of the high school football season went to the Chapin Huskies. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Huskies won the final sweet...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy, Wednesday

Good morning! Windy conditions are expected today as the next weather system approaches the area. Winds will peak between 30 to 35 mph for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, with temperatures running above average. Light showers are possible in the Gila region in the late afternoon hours as a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 9:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom wins reelection for governor in California. 8:42 p.m.: In the race for El Paso City Representative Dist. 8, Bettina Olivares remains in the lead at 40.77%. Chris Canales is second at 31.95%. 8:42 p.m.: Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez, El Paso City Representative Dist....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates; Coronado in lead

EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso City Council District 5 candidates

EL PASO, Texas -- Three candidates are vying for El Paso City Council District 5 in Tuesday's election. Incumbent Representative Isabel Salcido, who has served on council since 2018, is facing two candidates new to politics, podcaster Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix Munoz. The incumbent Isabel...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

stress caused by the Midterm Election

EL PASO, Texas - Were you anxious about this year's midterm election? It’s not an official diagnosis, but psychiatrists say Election Stress Disorder is very real. Yet, it is important to pause and think about what this stress represents and what the solutions are. One source of stress is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso City Council District 1 election going to runoff

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council District 1 has new boundaries since current Representative Peter Svarzbein, who has termed out, won the seat. Six candidates are in the race to replace him. A seventh name - Freddy Klayel-Avalos - will appear on the ballot, although he withdrew...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
LAS CRUCES, NM

