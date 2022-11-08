Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
KVIA
Halftime Update: Texas leading UTEP, 33-20
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been a rough start for the UTEP Miners so far in Austin. UTEP is opening their season on the road against the 12th ranked Texas Longhorns. At the half, it's been all Texas as the Longhorns lead the Miners, 33-20. UTEP would score the first basket...
KVIA
Week 11 Sweet Play of the Week: Chapin Huskies
EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 11 of the high school football season went to the Chapin Huskies. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Huskies won the final sweet...
KVIA
Changing the game: How NMSU is carving a path off the field for women
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- We're used to a football team running routes on the field, but NMSU is carving a whole new path off of it. There are 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, otherwise known as FBS schools, in the country, and just four have females as equipment directors, including NMSU.
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy, Wednesday
Good morning! Windy conditions are expected today as the next weather system approaches the area. Winds will peak between 30 to 35 mph for the El Paso, Las Cruces area, with temperatures running above average. Light showers are possible in the Gila region in the late afternoon hours as a...
KVIA
Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
KVIA
International Mariachi Conference keeps focus on youth, education, tradition
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Local and foreign students convene in Las Cruces this week to participate in a decades-old event teaching the art of Folklorico dancing on the NMSU campus. The International Mariachi Conference is a popular cultural event focusing on education and entertainment. Hundreds of students from the...
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 9:05 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom wins reelection for governor in California. 8:42 p.m.: In the race for El Paso City Representative Dist. 8, Bettina Olivares remains in the lead at 40.77%. Chris Canales is second at 31.95%. 8:42 p.m.: Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez, El Paso City Representative Dist....
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke loses race to Governor Greg Abbott, ends election day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O'Rourke will end his Election Day in El Paso Tuesday. The O'Rourke campaign will be hosting an Election Night watch party at 6:30 p.m. at the Epic Railyard Event Center in south-central. O'Rourke also visited several polling sites throughout...
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home; CBP says 2 undocumented immigrants involved
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. According to U.S. Border Patrol at the scene, two people involved in the crash were undocumented immigrants. First...
KVIA
The race for New Mexico’s second Congressional district remains too close to call
UPDATE: (7:43 a.m.) -- Gabe Vasquez still holds a slight lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell. According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's website, all precincts have now been reported showing Vasquez with a lead of more than 1,015 votes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The seat for representing New...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
KVIA
El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates; Coronado in lead
EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
KVIA
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly I-10 east hit and run involving bicyclist
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an anonymous tip in a hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. The crash happened Sunday at 3:30 am on I-10 east near the Dallas exit. Saenz was charged with accident involving death and booked on a $10,000...
KVIA
El Paso City Council District 5 candidates
EL PASO, Texas -- Three candidates are vying for El Paso City Council District 5 in Tuesday's election. Incumbent Representative Isabel Salcido, who has served on council since 2018, is facing two candidates new to politics, podcaster Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix Munoz. The incumbent Isabel...
KVIA
El Paso police: Thousands of pills of fentanyl found in car with man asleep at wheel, engine on
EL PASO, Texas -- A man asleep in the driver's seat of a car facing against traffic while holding a handgun was found in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills, according to El Paso police. Police arrested 35-year-old Jevshua Muniz after finding him Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. at the 100...
KVIA
El Paso City Representative Isabel Salcido re-elected to District 5 City Council
EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent representative Isabel Salcido, defeated two candidates new to politics, podcaster Richard Genera and retired federal law enforcement officer Felix Munoz. Salcido made it clear she wants to build off what she has done since 2018 and improve infrastructure in District 5 on the east side...
KVIA
Veterans, military, military family members: here’s a look at some freebies this Nov. 11
EL PASO, Texas -- November 11 is Veterans Day, and businesses are showing their appreciation with a host of free or discounted items. From meals to desserts to coffee, check out how to celebrate Veterans Day in the Borderland. Applebee's - All Veterans and Active Duty Military members receive a...
KVIA
stress caused by the Midterm Election
EL PASO, Texas - Were you anxious about this year's midterm election? It’s not an official diagnosis, but psychiatrists say Election Stress Disorder is very real. Yet, it is important to pause and think about what this stress represents and what the solutions are. One source of stress is...
KVIA
El Paso City Council District 1 election going to runoff
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council District 1 has new boundaries since current Representative Peter Svarzbein, who has termed out, won the seat. Six candidates are in the race to replace him. A seventh name - Freddy Klayel-Avalos - will appear on the ballot, although he withdrew...
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
