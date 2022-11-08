NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

Kevin Durant missed 2 big free throws at the end of the Brooklyn Nets loss to the Dallas Mavericks, invoking the ire of fans.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season in the most shocking way possible. With the game tied at 93-96, the Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Kevin Durant on a 3-point attempt with less than 7 seconds on the clock. KD proceeded to drain the first with a chance to tie the game up, but proceeded to miss the next 2.

Those misses plopped KD's Nets to a 4-7 start on the season while the Mavericks improved to a 6-3 record behind Luka Doncic's 9th 30-point game of the season. Fans around the NBA couldn't believe that KD lost the game at the free throw line, with the Mavericks' broadcast also showing a graphic of KD not having missed a free throw since October 26.

This loss keeps the Nets toward the lower half of the Eastern Conference as their 3-game winning streak was snapped by a team that has beaten them earlier in the season. The responsibility for this loss will weigh heavily on KD, as the Nets' supporting cast showed up in the fourth quarter to go on an 11-0 run that made it a one-possession game.

Can The Brooklyn Nets Be Competitive This Season?

Performances by the likes of Joe Harris and Cam Thomas tonight were encouraging signs of what this Nets team can be when everything works optimally. Kyrie Irving's return status is still under question as his suspension won't end until he meets certain conditions set by Joe Tsai.

The Nets are a better team than their record indicates, but all of the upheaval and on-court inconsistencies is dragging this team down. Kevin Durant has shown up in the big moments so far but tonight, he let the Nets and himself down. We can't count on it happening multiple times through the season, so the Mavs might have been luck to avoid OT.

