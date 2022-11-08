Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Game balls for Alabama: Ole Miss edition
Alabama won its eighth game of the year on Saturday with a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide only produced 317 yards of offense, while the defense allowed the Rebels to gain 403 yards. But UA bounced back from a slow start to close this one out in the second half.
Byron Young 'went crazy' in Alabama's win over his home state Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state of Mississippi. The Laurel, Miss., native saved his best performance for last, too, as he led Alabama in tackles and made several crucial plays in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Notes From Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24
Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s fifth one-score decision of the season with Bama having three wins (20-19 at Texas and 24-20 over Texas A&M in addition to the win over the Rebels) and two losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 in overtime at LSU). Four of the one-score games have come on the road, including the two losses.
Podcast: Brad Logan revisits Ole Miss loss to Alabama
Brad Logan revisits Saturday's matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama, where the Crimson Tide rallied in the second half and the Rebels fell 20 yards short on their game winning drive in the end. Ole Miss will be back on the road next weekend and will look to rebound as...
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls
In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).
Jaxson Dart talks 30-24 heartbreaker to Alabama
Alabama scored 13 straight second-half points and Ole Miss fell 20 yards short of victory, losing 30-24 and having their 14-game home win streak snapped. Quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed the loss in the postgame presser.
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win
There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0