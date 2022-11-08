ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Game balls for Alabama: Ole Miss edition

Alabama won its eighth game of the year on Saturday with a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide only produced 317 yards of offense, while the defense allowed the Rebels to gain 403 yards. But UA bounced back from a slow start to close this one out in the second half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notes From Alabama 30, Ole Miss 24

Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s fifth one-score decision of the season with Bama having three wins (20-19 at Texas and 24-20 over Texas A&M in addition to the win over the Rebels) and two losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 in overtime at LSU). Four of the one-score games have come on the road, including the two losses.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Podcast: Brad Logan revisits Ole Miss loss to Alabama

Brad Logan revisits Saturday's matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama, where the Crimson Tide rallied in the second half and the Rebels fell 20 yards short on their game winning drive in the end. Ole Miss will be back on the road next weekend and will look to rebound as...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls

In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win

There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

