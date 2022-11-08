Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s fifth one-score decision of the season with Bama having three wins (20-19 at Texas and 24-20 over Texas A&M in addition to the win over the Rebels) and two losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 in overtime at LSU). Four of the one-score games have come on the road, including the two losses.

OXFORD, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO