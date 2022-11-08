ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations

The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama's Will Reichard among semifinalists for Lou Groza Award

Alabama placekicker Will Reichard was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced on Thursday morning. Reichard is one of 20 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top kicking honor. If selected, the senior would become the first winner of the Groza in Crimson Tide history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban addresses Greg McElroy's concerns about Alabama program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama players have voiced their concerns about the future of the Crimson Tide program this season, whether after the last-second loss at Tennessee or Saturday’s overtime defeat at LSU. Former quarterback Greg McElroy (2007-10), working for ESPN and WJOX, went in-depth on that topic on the Always College Football podcast.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy