Notebook: Alabama basketball readies to face elite Liberty guard
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will host Liberty on Friday, Nov. 12, at Coleman Coliseum. The Flames are coming off a 104-38 victory over Regent and have one of the best guards the Crimson Tide will face all season in redshirt senior Darius McGhee. The...
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
Three matchups for Alabama-Ole Miss
Previewing three matchups for the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in advance of its matchup with No. 11 Ole Miss Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (2:30 p.m. CT/CBS).
2022 Signing Day Storylines: Potential flips, surprises and one massive what-if
While much of the conversation these days might be centered around the College Football Playoff after a wild Week 10, it’s time to remind everyone that Signing Day (Dec. 21) is right around the corner. While some fans might be ready to check out on the 2022 season because...
[PODCAST]Game Preview: Virginia hosts Pittsburgh in a hunt for bowl eligibility
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football is Virginia football needs to win the final three games in order to become bowl eligible. On Saturday the Cavaliers welcome Pittsburgh to Charlottesville. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli invites Panther 247's Ed O'Brien to the show to discuss the Panthers and preview the game on Saturday. We...
Alabama's Will Reichard among semifinalists for Lou Groza Award
Alabama placekicker Will Reichard was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced on Thursday morning. Reichard is one of 20 players named to the semifinalist list for the nation’s top kicking honor. If selected, the senior would become the first winner of the Groza in Crimson Tide history.
Nick Saban addresses Greg McElroy's concerns about Alabama program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama players have voiced their concerns about the future of the Crimson Tide program this season, whether after the last-second loss at Tennessee or Saturday’s overtime defeat at LSU. Former quarterback Greg McElroy (2007-10), working for ESPN and WJOX, went in-depth on that topic on the Always College Football podcast.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
T. Watts & TR: Early stay or go thoughts on NFL Draft hopefuls; Round Table mailbag
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- With the NFL Draft; NIL money...
