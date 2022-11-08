ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana 2022 midterm election results

By Isabella Murray
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHkfz_0j2ZA1RQ00

Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote for the House, the U.S. Senate and state legislature, as well as other statewide offices.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 6 p.m. ET.

In Indiana, early voting began Oct. 12 and went through noon on Nov. 7. Organizers have said they've seen a spike in new voter registration.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District was fertile ground during the GOP primary, where Republicans -- who haven’t recently targeted the seat -- put up a slew of challengers to win the seat held by incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, testing whether they could flip districts in Democratic strongholds.

Marvan is now up against well-funded GOP Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green, who has out-raised the current representative in his reelection efforts.

Indiana’s 9th Congressional District -- the only vacant seat in the state -- is also in play when it comes to which party will control the House after the midterms.

Trump carried the state in 2020 and had backed six incumbent members of the House in the state, including Rep. Greg Pence, former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother.

There will also be a special election in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash on Aug. 3.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote

Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohioans voted overwhelming in support of Republican-backed issue two. It makes a tiny, but pivotal wording change to the Ohio constitution, stating no city or town in Ohio would be...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District

One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
mynbc5.com

Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
VERMONT STATE
delawarepublic.org

Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
DELAWARE STATE
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE
kyoutv.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
localmemphis.com

New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy