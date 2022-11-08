ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana 2022 midterm election results

By Isabella Murray
ABC News
 5 days ago

Louisiana voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Senate, House and state legislature along with eight constitutional amendments.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. ET.

Louisiana’s seven-day early voting was held Oct. 25 until Nov. 1, with no early voting times on Oct. 30.

A runoff election will be held in the race on Dec. 10 if no candidate secures a majority of the votes cast on Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Atop the ballot for voting is the only statewide election this fall -- Republican Sen. John Kennedy's first reelection effort since winning in 2016.

Kennedy faces a number of challengers, including Democrat Gary Chambers Jr.

Three-term Republican Congressman Clay Higgins is also making a reelection bid against a Republican opponent, Holden Hoggatt, who has been endorsed by three past Louisiana members of Congress, including former Democratic Sen. John Breaux, former Democratic Rep. Chris John and former Republican Rep. Charles Boustany.

Higgins is endorsed by Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Kennedy.

Since 2000, Louisiana has been a solidly Republican state in general elections, despite the fact that its biggest population center, New Orleans, has a large number of Democratic voters. In 2016, Trump carried the state by nearly 20 points over Hillary Clinton, and the state voted for Trump about 18 points over President Joe Biden.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

ABC News

