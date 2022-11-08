NEW YORK — “The Fabelmans” is Steven Spielberg's most autobiographical movie, but the introspection it required wasn't done in isolation. The film, rather, grew out of conversations between Spielberg and his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, the “Angels in America” playwright who penned three of Spielberg's best films: “Munich," “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.” As Spielberg reflected on his childhood memories, he had in Kushner one of the most decorated therapists anyone's ever had: a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright turned amateur psychiatrist.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO