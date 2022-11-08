Read full article on original website
Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022
NEW YORK — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks in large part to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti," which became Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.
Q&A: Tony Kushner on playing therapist to Steven Spielberg
NEW YORK — “The Fabelmans” is Steven Spielberg's most autobiographical movie, but the introspection it required wasn't done in isolation. The film, rather, grew out of conversations between Spielberg and his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, the “Angels in America” playwright who penned three of Spielberg's best films: “Munich," “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.” As Spielberg reflected on his childhood memories, he had in Kushner one of the most decorated therapists anyone's ever had: a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright turned amateur psychiatrist.
