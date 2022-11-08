Read full article on original website
Related
Xi Jinping's Army Lacks 'Experience, Background' For Battle, Says Top US General: 'War On Paper Is Whole Lot Different Than Real War'
A senior U.S. general said that if Xi Jinping-led China decided to attack Taiwan, it would be a “debacle” for the Chinese military. : As Biden, Xi Jinping Meet At G20 Summit, Many US Citizens, Targeted By ‘Exit Ban,’ Remain Stuck In China For Years. "War...
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans insist they’re working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec. 6...
Oath Keeper from Ohio describes Jan. 6 Capitol riot regret in surprise testimony
Jessica Watkins, one of five members of the extremist group Oath Keepers on trial in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, unexpectedly took the stand Wednesday to express remorse for her participation in the events of that day and to distance herself from the government's most weighty charge: seditious conspiracy. ...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
183K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0