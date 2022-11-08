Read full article on original website
John Heilman headed for 10th term on the City Council
This December 19th, John Heilman will be sworn in for his 10th term on the West Hollywood City Council. Heilman was elected in 1984 in the first election of cityhood. Over the years Heilman authored many of the laws that took the small town of Sherman to international prominence. Heilman...
UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
UPDATED: Oliver inches closer to Duran in WeHo City Council elections
Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Meister has captured 4,070 votes or 17.34% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,708 votes)...
JORDAN COCKERAM: Thank you, West Hollywood
Thank you, West Hollywood. I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who has reached out to me asking me how I’m doing. I can’t possibly put into words how grateful I am for those of you who supported me and put your faith in me.
ELECTION RESULTS | WeHo City Council
Old guard set to take charge again in stunning rebuke to 2020 election. Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meister has captured 3,388 votes...
GENEVIEVE MORRILL: A triumph for the people of WeHo
Genevieve Morrill, President and Chief Executive Officer, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, released the following statement in response to last night’s West Hollywood City Council election results:. Last night’s election results show that there will be a return to democracy for the people of the City of West Hollywood....
Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022
Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
NOV. 15: Future of Plummer Park envisioning
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to participate in a new process to envision the future of Plummer Park. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will host an informal in-person listening and visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Drop-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
Art book dealer Dagny Corcoran has died
Dagny Corcoran, a prominent figure in the Los Angeles art scene for many years, has died at age 77. Corcoran was known as the curator and owner of the bookstore Art Catalogues, which she opened on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood in the late 1970s. According to theartnewpsaper.com, Corcoran...
NOV. 9: Give feedback on the Melrose Gathering Place plans
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to provide feedback about the new concept design of the future Melrose Gathering Place, which is the public space at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Norwich Drive. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will...
This week in WeHo (Nov. 7-12, 2022)
3:30 PM Working Through Anger, be Well WeHo, The Mindfulness Series. 5:00 PM The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station – Community Academy Training. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Design Review Subcommittee Teleconference Meeting. 7:00 PM LGBTQ+ Advisory Board Meeting. 7:00 PM Rent Stabilization Commission Meeting. Friday, November 11. 11:00 AM Veterans...
SPONSORED VIDEO: Re-Elect Lauren Meister
Learn more about West Hollywood Mayor and Councilmember LAUREN MEISTER and cast your vote for her on Nov. 8! Visit for meister4weho.com for more information.
Whose side is Ben Savage on?
He got UNITE HERE’s stamp of approval, but he’s a huge fan of their sworn enemy Mayor Lauren Meister. WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage received a public shoutout this weekend from a hitherto unknown fan — UNITE HERE Local 11. The labor union’s Co-President Kurt Pederson...
Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride
City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
BOB HERTZBERG: Experience matters more than ever on Board of Supervisors
Los Angeles county is not your typical local government. By population, the county is larger than the entire state of Michigan. There are 88 cities, 86 school districts, more than 500 subdivisions of government, and a $44-billion dollar plus budget. The Board of Supervisors oversees all of it. The Board is made up of five incredibly powerful individuals who function as both the executive and legislative branches of county government.
More voters support changes in West Hollywood City Council
With Election Day less than one week away WeHo for the People asked young voters for their thoughts on what they loved…and didn’t love about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place to be. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.
COVID cases start rising again
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates and the public health director is warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said Thursday the county had an average of...
OpEd: Why I voted Villanueva
If you are not familiar with our WEHOville voter guide and our piece supporting the sheriff, many of you called with your support, many others had questions. Choosing to support Villanueva was not the popular choice. Alex finished third in West Hollywood behind both Eric Strong and Robert Luna. We endorsed Alex Villanueva even if he was the unpopular choice in WeHo, or despite the fact that West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce went the other way.
