Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Adrees Latif/Reuters

Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.

Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT.

Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel.

Twitter has been in a state of chaos since Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of the company, but the billionaire says users are logging onto the platform now more than ever.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that usage of Twitter is "at an all-time high lol," adding that he hopes the servers do not melt.

Research firm Apptopia told Insider's Kali Hays on Monday that average daily downloads of Twitter and daily average usage have both surged since Musk's takeover of the company.

"It's like a car accident on the highway," said Adam Blacker, Apptopia's director of content. "People like to stop and watch."

Twitter's daily user growth also reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent to some advertisers.

The social media's monetizable daily user growth grew more than 20% from a year ago last week, the email stated, per the FT. In the second quarter of 2022, Twitter reported 237.8 million monetizable daily users — a 16.6% on-year growth.

"Twitter's largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly," according to the email seen by the FT.

But it's far from all good news for Twitter.

The company has laid off thousands of employees , and it's losing advertisers. Some advertisers have suspended advertising on the platform over concerns about Twitter's new leadership and the drama surrounding Musk's acquisition.

More than 1.3 million users left Twitter after Musk's acquisition, MIT Technology Review reported Thursday, citing a Bot Sentinel report , an independent platform that tracks disinformation and targeted harassment on Twitter.

While some of those users — including celebrities like Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles — quit Twitter of their own volition, other accounts were either suspended or terminated. Among the suspended and terminated accounts are actors and celebrities who changed their name to "Elon Musk" on Twitter.

On Monday, Musk said that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.