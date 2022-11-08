Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Seahawks eclipse a century against Allen in first win of 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW got its first win of the season Friday at home against D2 Allen 104-55. The lead only grew throughout the game as the Seahawks forced 19 turnovers for 26 points. Notable offensive performers were Trazarien White, who scored 17 off 10 field goal attempts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter November 10, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Playoff round 2 action on Thursday has concluded, and only one team that played tonight is left standing. But two teams play their round 2 matchups Saturday. See all the action and a preview of the games to come below!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW presents Global Entrepreneurship Week
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW) — UNCW and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will present Global Entrepreneurship Week Wilmington, Nov. 12-20, featuring a variety of speakers and events that celebrate and empower entrepreneurs. GEW Wilmington is part of a larger global effort with 200 countries and 10 million people participating.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Marathon bringing thousands of athletes to Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of athletes are expected to turn out this weekend for marathons in Wilmington. A half marathon, 10K and 5K will take place Sunday as part of the 24th annual event, making it one of the oldest half marathons in the south. Participants are expected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State University deals with 4th student suicide of 2022
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Friday, word quickly got around the NC State campus about another student’s death by suicide. It is the fourth one this year for the Wolfpack family. The student was found dead in a residence hall. “When I heard about the first one, it really...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 124th commemorations continues at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Events continued at UNCW to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday was the second day of the two-day symposium which explored justice, education, as well as integration through the story of The Wilmington Ten. The events...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility. It’s not known where that new facility is located. Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Avelo Airlines begin flights from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Avelo Airlines is now offering a fourth destination out of Wilmington. The airline took off from the Wilmington International Airport Friday morning for Fort Lauderdale, nearly four months after making the announcement. Avelo is the only airline at ILM offering nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deals being offered to Veterans around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several locations around the Cape Fear are offering discounts and freebies to Veterans on Friday. Academy Sports is offering a ten percent discount online or in-store. Applebee’s is giving Veterans a free meal from a select menu, including a variety of items. Buffalo Wild...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy being offered to Veterans suffering from brain injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Community Foundation of NCEAST is launching a campaign to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. The foundation held a press conference this week at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building in downtown Wilmington talking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks 1898 Massacre anniversary with wreath laying
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. An 1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony had to be moved indoors to the Council Chambers due to inclement weather. The event took place at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign. The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Wreaths of Honor’ recognizing veterans with Battleship display
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina is giving veterans and active military the chance to be honored with a display on the Ship. This is the first Wreaths of Honor program being offered by the group. Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need. NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know. Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Registration opens for 2023 New Year’s Day Wrightsville Plunge
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for the annual Wrightsville Plunge. The event is taking place at 703 S. Lumina Avenue at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit ‘Save a Vet’ to host Veterans Day fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hannah Block Historic USO is hosting an event on Saturday for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. One local non-profit that supports struggling veterans will be there tomorrow to provide more information on their services. “Save A Vet Now” provides professional mental health treatment to local veterans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA announces program to help guide local business entrepreneurs
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced two new courses for local entrepreneurs. One program is for adults and the other is for teens who are looking to start or grow a business. The seven week course will guide participants through defining a business idea,...
Comments / 0