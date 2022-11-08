Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Related
Syracuse Basketball: Players to watch, keys for Orange vs. Colgate
Syracuse basketball (1-0 overall) is looking to keep the momentum going to start the new season, as they get ready to take on the Colgate Raiders (0-1 overall) at the JMA Wireless Dome this coming Tuesday at 7 pm eastern time. The Orange are coming off a 90-72 victory over...
Syracuse drops fourth straight in home finale
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse lost to #25 Florida State 38-3, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Garrett Shrader finished the day 6-of-16 passes for 65 yards. Damien Alford led the Orange with two receptions for 23 yards. Tucker rushed for 52 yards on 14 attempts and moved past Pro Football Hall of […]
Section III Champions crowned on the gridiron
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Class A The West Genesee Wildcats blanked Fayetteville-Manlius 23-0 to win the Section III Class A title. The Wildcats will face Union-Endicott in the regionals next Friday. Class D Dolgeville beat Beaver River 44-24 to win the Section III Class D title. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 10-0. Dolgeville put […]
Students on the field and sideline ready to embrace the moment for 63rd annual Cortaca Jug
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College’s football teams meet for what many call “The Biggest Little Game in the Nation.” Three years ago the game made history when it set the attendance record for a Division Three football game, drawing 45,161 fans to MetLife Stadium. “I remember I was so […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
Riley’s in Syracuse: Tickling the ivories and taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Piano music filled the dimly lit dining room at Riley’s on Syracuse’s North Side for most of our Saturday evening visit. The stand-up instrument filled the room with standards and a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” an old-fashioned touch for a spot with a modern, ad-hoc approach to dining.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
WNYT
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Rollover crash last night in Binghamton
Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
You voted, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo listened; Here’s the name for Syracuse’s baby red panda
Syracuse’s three-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check last week, which meant it was time to choose a name. The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner on Tuesday. The result: meet baby Raji. Raji is a Hindu name for “princess”...
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University.
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Comments / 0