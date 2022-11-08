ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

Syracuse drops fourth straight in home finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse lost to #25 Florida State 38-3, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Garrett Shrader finished the day 6-of-16 passes for 65 yards. Damien Alford led the Orange with two receptions for 23 yards. Tucker rushed for 52 yards on 14 attempts and moved past Pro Football Hall of […]
Section III Champions crowned on the gridiron

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Class A The West Genesee Wildcats blanked Fayetteville-Manlius 23-0 to win the Section III Class A title. The Wildcats will face Union-Endicott in the regionals next Friday. Class D Dolgeville beat Beaver River 44-24 to win the Section III Class D title. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 10-0. Dolgeville put […]
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey

OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize

It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
