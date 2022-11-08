ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

No. 16 Villanova looks to bounce back vs. Delaware State

The areas for improvement were pretty obvious for No. 16 Villanova during its first loss of the Kyle Neptune era. Neptune, who took over for retired Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, suffered his first setback with a 68-64 decision to Temple on Friday in Philadelphia. The Wildcats (1-1)...
DOVER, DE
Brantley’s 22 lead La Salle past Wagner 77-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalil Brantley scored 22 points as La Salle beat Wagner 77-69 on Saturday night. Brantley added six assists for the Explorers (1-1). Josh Nickelberry shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Fousseyni Drame shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy 35-32

BALTIMORE (AP)Drew Pyne could see Braden Lenzy had beaten his man, and although his pass was a bit underthrown, that only gave the Notre Dame receiver a chance to make one of the season’s most spectacular touchdown catches. Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

