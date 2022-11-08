Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Jędrzejczyk Explains Why She Would Want A ‘Last Dance’ In The UFC
Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.
Alex Pereira Mirrors Left Hook Finish To Go 3-Up Over Israel Adesanya & Win UFC Title – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced longtime foe Alex Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pereira comes out with a flying kick. Adesanya goes for a low kick and another one. Pereira keeping his distance and staying in Izzy’s face. Adesanya eats a kick to the thigh. Another outside kick to the leg by Pereira. Nice leg kicks by Pereira. Lots of feints by Izzy. Both men chopping at each others’ legs. Nice straight right by Izzy lands. Izzy doing more feints to see Pereira reacting more now. Pereira stays in front. Good kick to the body by Adesanya. Pereira fires one to the body right back. Inside leg kick by Izzy. Good kick to the body from Pereira and barely grazes him with a left hook. Izzy clinches and Pereira finds some good shots in. They break free. Huge right from Adesanya rocks Pereira at the buzzer. Izzy lands a follow-up left hook after the buzzer and Pereira wobbles.
Frankie Edgar Ends Stellar Career With Vicious KO Loss to Chris Gutierrez – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Frankie Edgar took on Chris Gutierrez in what would be his final outing as a professional mixed martial artist at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in the promotion’s return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez. Round 1. Gutierrez tries...
Erin Blanchfield Submits Molly McCann in First Round – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Fan favorite flyweight Molly McCann returned to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 281 as the promotion invaded the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Winner of three-in-a-row, the Liverpudlian squared off against another top flyweight prospect in Erin Blanchfield. With both fighters lingering just on the outside of the division’s top 10, a victory could thrust either one into potential contender status.
Dustin Poirier Rallies to Submit Michael Chandler In An Instant Classic – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
Dustin Poirier finally got the chance to settle his differences with Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281 in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 281: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. Round 1. Chandler tries a low kick and moves back....
Conor McGregor Posts A Video Showcasing His Wrestling Skills After Makhachev Win
Conor McGregor is still training for his eventual UFC return. It has been over a year since the last time former UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped foot in the Octagon. Although he is not slated for a return anytime soon. The Irish superstar is still teasing his comeback on social media.
Ryan Spann Smashes Dominick Reyes in 80 Seconds – UFC 281 Results (Highlights)
18-months removed from his last appearance inside the Octagon, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returned at UFC 281, eager to get his first win since 2019. Standing in his way was Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann, an alumn of Dana White’s Contender Series who has seen his own share of...
Official Rules For Dana White’s Power Slap League Announced
Dana White has revealed the official rules of his new Power Slap league. UFC president Dana White is continuing to grow his combat sports enterprise. After twenty years in the UFC making it one of the most popular sports organizations on the planet, White, along with early UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, is creating a new combat sports promotion. White announced last month that he is starting a slap-fighting promotion called Power Slap.
Joe Rogan & Joaquin Buckley Preview Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira at UFC 281: ‘It’s Going To Be A Boring Fight’
Joe Rogan and Joaquin Buckley gave their analysis of the upcoming fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is set to take on longtime foe Pereira in the headlining bout of UFC 281 on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. He goes into the bout looking to add another title defense under his belt and avenge his vicious knockout defeat, which happened in the kickboxing ring against Pereira.
Dana White Provides Reaction to Cain Velasquez Getting Bailed Out: “I’m Happy for Him”
Dana White has commented on Cain Velasquez being released from jail on a $1 million bail. The MMA community is celebrating Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion, being bailed out after serving eight months in jail. UFC president Dana White was one of many combat sports public figures, including Henry Cejudo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Kamaru Usman, to support Velasquez by writing a letter to the judge in March. During an interview with TMZ, White had this to say about the California native being bailed out:
Megan Anderson Airs Dirty Laundry with MMA Coach James Krause, Laura Sanko Caught in the Crossfire
One-time UFC title challenger Megan Anderson is airing some dirty laundry regarding her experience training under famous MMA coach James Krause. At UFC 259, Anderson competed against reigning two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes for the women’s featherweight championship. Nunes scored an inverted triangle submission just over the two-minute mark, sending Anderson into early retirement. Almost two years later, Anderson is shedding light on the details of her training for the biggest fight of her MMA career. Specifically, the lack of training she received under Krause. In a now-deleted tweet, Anderson said:
Henry Cejudo Lays Out His Prediction For The UFC 281 Main Card
Henry Cejudo sat down with Michael Bisping to discuss his predictions for UFC 281. The former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo is spending a lot of his time these days planning a comeback and making predictions for other fights. He has a YouTube channel in which he puts up weekly videos discussing his takes on upcoming matchups. This time he joined Michael Bisping another former champion on his YouTube channel to discuss what he thinks will happen on Saturday night at UFC 281.
Aljamain Sterling And Brendan Schaub Talk Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, Reveal Dark Horse Of 145lb Division
Aljamain Sterling and Brendan Schaub meet up to discuss the upcoming bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Aljamain Sterling is fresh off his UFC bantamweight title defense against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280. He has now defended his belt twice and is looking at an extended break from competition. Sterling has expressed the difficulty of his last few months having to undergo two hard training camps and cut weight twice to 135 pounds. He did however keep the door open for a run at featherweight in the future.
Alexander Volkanovski Previews Showdown With Islam Makhachev; ‘It’s Going to be a Real David vs. Goliath’
Ahead of UFC 281 on Saturday night, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski spoke with ESPN to update them on the highly-anticipated champion vs. champion matchup between himself and new lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. Getting straight to the hard-hitting questions, ‘The Great’ was asked exactly how close Makhachev and himself were to...
Aline Pereira Looks to Follow in Footsteps of Her Brother ‘Poatan’
Aline Pereira looks to follow in her brother Alex’s footsteps. There’s a new brother-sister combo looking to take over the UFC, and their last name is Pereira. ‘Poatan’ only needed three wins in the UFC to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281. Meanwhile, Aline is looking to replicate her brother’s success after transitioning from GLORY Kickboxing to MMA. She recently spoke with MMAFighting and had this to say:
Daniel Cormier Suggests Alex Pereira ‘Make It Boring’ Against Israel Adesanya; ‘You Can Only Do So Much’
Daniel Cormier appeared during the UFC 281 media event to discuss the highly-anticipated main event. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against a familiar foe in Alex Pereira. The two met on two separate occasions under the GLORY Kickboxing banner with Pereira securing wins in both instances, delivering a brutal knockout in the latter of the two meetings.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0