TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack
A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Former Playboy Model Takes Plea Deal in Psychiatrist Murder
Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner has taken a plea deal in Las Vegas after being accused of murdering a California psychiatrist in 2019, according to Law & Crime. The victim, Thomas Burchard, was found bludgeoned in the trunk of a car in March 2019, leading to her arrest. The two had reportedly been in a relationship, with authorities saying the psychiatrist had been paying her rent for a year before telling her he could no longer foot the bill. Las Vegas police accused Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Kennison of carrying out the killing; Kennison pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in July. Another co-defendant, Diana Pena, also pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Turner took an Alford plea, however, meaning she is not admitting guilt but accepting the punishment due to sufficient evidence to convict her. She faces 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.Read it at Law and Crime
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis Drops Attempted Murder Charges Against Lil Durk, Cites ‘Prosecutorial Discretion’
Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis drops attempted murder charges against Lil Durk Stemming from a 2019 incident outside of a nightclub.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April
The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl
Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate Jared Leisek was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults against a 9-year-old girl Jared Leisek, the founder of popular YouTube volunteer search and rescue dive team Adventures with Purpose, has been accused of raping an underage girl in Utah in 1992, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. According to Sanpete County court records, Leisek, 47, faces two counts of first-degree rape of a child stemming from two separate alleged incidents in 1992. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE...
KCRA.com
Parole agent central to Jaycee Lee Dugard kidnapping case breaks 13-year silence
Thirteen years after one of California's most notable kidnapping cases was solved, Edward Santos Jr., a state parole agent central to the case, is breaking his silence. On June 10, 1991, an 11-year-old girl, Jaycee Lee Dugard, was taken from the street outside her South Lake Tahoe Home. For the...
Trans influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrest: 'Disturbing and dangerous'
The social media star was arrested at a hotel in Miami Beach on charges of battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.
