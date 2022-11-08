Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams.
Sanders’ TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma St. past Iowa St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday. Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14.
Miller scores 26, leads LSU over Arkansas St. 61-52
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Adam Miller scored 26 points to lead LSU to a 61-52 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night. Miller was 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, made four of Tigers’ eight 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career best. A 6-foot-3 transfer from Illinois, Miller...
Williams makes FG with 8 seconds left, Drake beats Butler
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Luke Williams made a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds left to help Drake beat Butler 27-24 on Saturday. Luka Zurak kicked a 33-yard field goal for Butler with 4:52 left to tie it at 24. Drake went three-and-out but Butler quarterback Bret Bushka was intercepted with less than a minute left by Tanner Pollock, who returned it past midfield to the 38, setting up Williams’ make.
