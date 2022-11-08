ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NESN

Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues

Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS

The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)

The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
FOX Sports

Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From St. Louis Blues’ First 10 Games – 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues are 3-7-0 after 10 games, and they haven’t found their game yet in 2022-23, after a 3-0-0 start, losing seven straight. Even after general manager, Doug Armstrong defended head coach Craig Berube, things haven’t improved much. It’s fair to say that they looked better...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22

The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ALEX OVECHKIN PLOWS THROUGH JAN RUTTA, GOADING HIM INTO A PENALTY (VIDEO)

Don't let the grey hair and beard fool you, 37-year-old Alex Ovechkin has no plans to tone down his game. With his Washington Capitals taking on rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, Ovi looked like his old self, laying the body whenever he got the chance. This hit on defenceman Jan Rutta was a doozy, as Ovechkin drive him hard into the boards. It was enough to get Rutta to retaliate with a cross-check, earning him a two-minute minor in the play.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Blues Shake Up Roster Hoping for a Spark

The St. Louis Blues‘ season has gone off the rails in a hurry. After beginning the campaign with three straight wins, the team proceeded to lose the next eight games — all in regulation. In doing so, they set a franchise record for consecutive losses and the team now sits at 3-8-0 with six points and sit dead-last in the Western Conference. Their minus-20 goal differential so far on the season is third worst in the NHL and they’ve been outscored 33-12 during their eight-game slide. Today, general manager Doug Armstrong decided that it was time to make some changes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Caps' Laviolette wins 723rd career game, 8th most in NHL history

WASHINGTON — With the Capitals’ 5-4 decision over the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Laviolette claimed his 723rd career win to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time leaderboard for the most regular-season wins by a head coach in NHL history. “I’ll be honest, the win tonight...
WASHINGTON, DC

