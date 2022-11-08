Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL head coaching hot seat: Seven NHL coaches who could be at risk of losing their jobs
The 2022-23 NHL season has been in full swing for about a month now, and we are starting to get an idea of which teams are pretenders and who are contenders. As clubs struggle out of the gate it bodes the question — which coaches are on the hot seat?
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
markerzone.com
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
markerzone.com
POTENTIAL NEW OWNER RYAN REYNOLDS SHOWS UP AT SENS GAME; GETS HUGE RECEPTION (VIDEO)
This has all the making of a public relations dream for the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL as a whole. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear he's interested in buying the team, and the reception he got after showing up at a game unannounced shows the fans are digging it.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From St. Louis Blues’ First 10 Games – 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are 3-7-0 after 10 games, and they haven’t found their game yet in 2022-23, after a 3-0-0 start, losing seven straight. Even after general manager, Doug Armstrong defended head coach Craig Berube, things haven’t improved much. It’s fair to say that they looked better...
Yardbarker
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22
The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PLOWS THROUGH JAN RUTTA, GOADING HIM INTO A PENALTY (VIDEO)
Don't let the grey hair and beard fool you, 37-year-old Alex Ovechkin has no plans to tone down his game. With his Washington Capitals taking on rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, Ovi looked like his old self, laying the body whenever he got the chance. This hit on defenceman Jan Rutta was a doozy, as Ovechkin drive him hard into the boards. It was enough to get Rutta to retaliate with a cross-check, earning him a two-minute minor in the play.
Yardbarker
Blues Shake Up Roster Hoping for a Spark
The St. Louis Blues‘ season has gone off the rails in a hurry. After beginning the campaign with three straight wins, the team proceeded to lose the next eight games — all in regulation. In doing so, they set a franchise record for consecutive losses and the team now sits at 3-8-0 with six points and sit dead-last in the Western Conference. Their minus-20 goal differential so far on the season is third worst in the NHL and they’ve been outscored 33-12 during their eight-game slide. Today, general manager Doug Armstrong decided that it was time to make some changes.
St. Louis Cardinals acquire Jose Fermin from Guardians
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for cash considerations. Fermin,
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Alex Ovechkin makes more history, Bruins get torched for tone-deaf signing
Another weekend of NHL action is in the books. A couple of legends hit milestones on the ice, and a star put on a show in his home country. However, one team took center stage with a tone deaf personnel decision. Let's review the best highlights and the biggest storylines...
NBC Sports
Caps' Laviolette wins 723rd career game, 8th most in NHL history
WASHINGTON — With the Capitals’ 5-4 decision over the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Laviolette claimed his 723rd career win to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time leaderboard for the most regular-season wins by a head coach in NHL history. “I’ll be honest, the win tonight...
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RELEASE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES, INCLUDING TIMELINES FOR PALAT, BLACKWOOD
The New Jersey Devils currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division with a record of 9-3-0 and a division-best +13 goal-differential. Much to the surprise of many, the Devils have looked like one of the best teams in the NHL to start their '22-23 campaign, as they have dominated their competition so far.
