KSLTV
Man threatened Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man police say threatened a business by using a fake hand grenade was arrested by Salt Lake police who had to use force to take the man into custody. Jared Ralph McDonald, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, aggravated assault, making a threat of violence, interfering with an arrest and trespassing.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
kslnewsradio.com
Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
kslnewsradio.com
Cement truck causes fatal accident
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principle did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
KSLTV
1 dead in Lehi crash involving cement truck
LEHI, Utah — The driver of a passenger car died Saturday morning after a crash involving a cement truck. The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. at 2090 N. Redwood Road in Lehi. According to Lehi City officials, the cement truck was traveling south on Redwood Road, while the...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
utahstories.com
The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City
Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
Gephardt Daily
Car catches fire after driver takes out stop sign, collides with pole in Millcreek crash
MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was on his way to the hospital, then jail, after police say he plowed a stop sign and hit a pole, catching his car on fire. The driver was arrested within two blocks of the crash scene at 4160...
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
ksl.com
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
KSLTV
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
Wasatch Fire, Search & Rescue crews respond to Bonanza Flat cabin fire
A cabin fire reportedly occurred in the Bonanza Flat Area of Wasatch County on Friday.
