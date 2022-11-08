ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Man threatened Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man police say threatened a business by using a fake hand grenade was arrested by Salt Lake police who had to use force to take the man into custody. Jared Ralph McDonald, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, aggravated assault, making a threat of violence, interfering with an arrest and trespassing.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cement truck causes fatal accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principle did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

1 dead in Lehi crash involving cement truck

LEHI, Utah — The driver of a passenger car died Saturday morning after a crash involving a cement truck. The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. at 2090 N. Redwood Road in Lehi. According to Lehi City officials, the cement truck was traveling south on Redwood Road, while the...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City

Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?

VINEYARD, Utah — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
VINEYARD, UT

