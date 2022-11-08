ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sunday Side Session: An ugly November

Nebraska football played Michigan on Saturday and fell in a 34-3 game that probably wasn’t as far apart as the score indicated but not as close either. Gary Sharp joined Mike Schaefer to break the game down and discuss how the Huskers got to this point, if Michigan was a markedly different team than 2021 where the Huskers hung close and, of course, a conversation about the quarterback decision and quarterback play.
Growth continues for Hausmann in career-best game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Husker freshman Ernest Hausmann said that Saturday’s loss to Michigan was the kind of game linebackers should look forward to — a downhill running team who is going to challenge your physicality on every play. For Hausmann, a true freshman taking his first...
Wisconsin opens as a 13-point favorite over Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to become bowl eligible, Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) opened as a 13-point favorite over Nebraska (3-7, 2-5), according to Circa Sports. Both programs are currently being led by interim head coaches. Jim Leonhard fell to 3-2 overall with the Badgers via Saturday's 24-10 loss at Iowa. Meanwhile, Mickey Joseph sits at 2-5 with the Cornhuskers.
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich.– Two games left. How many quarterbacks does Nebraska have left to finish those games?. Quarterback health, Michigan's brute force and the Husker need to recruit at a higher clip were key topics in Mickey Joseph's postgame after Nebraska lost 34-3 to the No. 3-ranked Wolverines. Here's...
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations

Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
