Nebraska football played Michigan on Saturday and fell in a 34-3 game that probably wasn’t as far apart as the score indicated but not as close either. Gary Sharp joined Mike Schaefer to break the game down and discuss how the Huskers got to this point, if Michigan was a markedly different team than 2021 where the Huskers hung close and, of course, a conversation about the quarterback decision and quarterback play.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO