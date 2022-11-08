ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error

UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

All three city of El Paso bond issues now appear to be headed to passing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All three of city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 11:30 p.m. Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 76,185 “yes” votes or 61.19 percent to 48,329 “no” votes or 38.81 percent. Proposition B, […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces police seek missing person from 2021

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park. Police were told he had planned […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Deming family turns over 31 horses amid state investigation

A Deming family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment — with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation. The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming’s west side began with a 1-year-old...
DEMING, NM
krwg.org

Programs and organizations at NMSU aim to help veterans transition to student life

For many veterans, returning to civilian life can be a big challenge. Meeting new people, getting an education and figuring out how to make ends meet can become overwhelming for those returning home. Hector Sanchez, Director of the Military and Veterans Assistance Programs at NMSU says that they face many unique challenges.
KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police investigate deadly shooting

UPDATE (10:11) A man was found shot in an apartment complex. He is believed to have been in his 40's or 50's. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a deadly shooting. No one has been taken into custody, according to police. Police say they are in the...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains

Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

