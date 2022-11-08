Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- Organizations work to help veterans facing housing instability
This week, organizations in Las Cruces work to help veterans facing housing issues. Also, NMSU programs help veterans transition to student life. This program also features an depth interview with Vietnam Veteran and author Dr. Bob Worthington.
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
KOAT 7
Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Island officers responding to reports of shots fired locate two injured inside Isla Mujeres restaurant
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Two men that were shot inside an Isla Mujeres restaurant were transferred to hospital. The shooting happened inside an island restaurant Thursday night. Information about the shooting did not surface until late Friday. Early information says two men were shot while inside a restaurant located...
Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error
UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
All three city of El Paso bond issues now appear to be headed to passing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All three of city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 11:30 p.m. Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 76,185 “yes” votes or 61.19 percent to 48,329 “no” votes or 38.81 percent. Proposition B, […]
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
Las Cruces police seek missing person from 2021
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park. Police were told he had planned […]
KFOX 14
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Deming family turns over 31 horses amid state investigation
A Deming family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment — with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation. The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming’s west side began with a 1-year-old...
Vasquez says he’s ready to work for New Mexicans after tight CD2 race
"It felt really nice yesterday to see the results were favorable in our direction, but honestly, today I woke up saying, 'Okay, how can I get to work? What's next?'"
krwg.org
Programs and organizations at NMSU aim to help veterans transition to student life
For many veterans, returning to civilian life can be a big challenge. Meeting new people, getting an education and figuring out how to make ends meet can become overwhelming for those returning home. Hector Sanchez, Director of the Military and Veterans Assistance Programs at NMSU says that they face many unique challenges.
El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
Road rage incidents increase across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
KVIA
El Paso police investigate deadly shooting
UPDATE (10:11) A man was found shot in an apartment complex. He is believed to have been in his 40's or 50's. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a deadly shooting. No one has been taken into custody, according to police. Police say they are in the...
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
Family outraged after officer responsible for death of Amelia Baca is put back on duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family of Amilia Baca, a 75-year-old woman shot by Las Cruces Police officer Jared Cosper removed from LCPD after he was put back on duty. Family’s attorney Sam Bregman told KTSM the family is outraged that officer Cosper is back on the streets. “They are outraged that this person who […]
Comments / 1