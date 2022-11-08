POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Led by Jacob Falko's 19 points, the Binghamton Bearcats defeated the Marist Red Foxes 78-75. Binghamton had a six-point lead with five seconds to play before Marist's Noah Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring. The Bearcats moved to 2-0 with the win and the Red Foxes dropped to 1-1.

VESTAL, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO