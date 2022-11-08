ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine

By WBRZ Sports
wbrz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Southern beats Mississippi Valley 27-7

BATON ROUGE - Southern ended their two-game losing streak by beating Mississippi Valley 27-7 on Saturday. It was Senior Day for the Jags who finished 5-0 on the Bluff this season. In the first half, sophomore quarterback BeSean McCray left the game with an injury. Last year's starter Bubba McDaniel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU is headed to Atlanta to play in SEC Championship game

The LSU Tiger football team is back in the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2019 as the Tigers win over Arkansas combined with an Alabama win over Ole Miss on Saturday locked up the SEC West for Brian Kelly and company. The Tigers, who still have two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Snow dusts Arkansas stadium ahead of LSU kickoff Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Grounds crews worked early Saturday morning to clear snow from the field at Razorback Stadium. Snow dusted parts of northwest Arkansas overnight ahead of LSU's 11 a.m. kickoff against the University of Arkansas. It's expected to be in the mid to high 30s for kickoff Saturday morning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy