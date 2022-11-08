Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine

Read full article on original website
Southern beats Mississippi Valley 27-7
BATON ROUGE - Southern ended their two-game losing streak by beating Mississippi Valley 27-7 on Saturday. It was Senior Day for the Jags who finished 5-0 on the Bluff this season. In the first half, sophomore quarterback BeSean McCray left the game with an injury. Last year's starter Bubba McDaniel...
LSU is headed to Atlanta to play in SEC Championship game
The LSU Tiger football team is back in the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2019 as the Tigers win over Arkansas combined with an Alabama win over Ole Miss on Saturday locked up the SEC West for Brian Kelly and company. The Tigers, who still have two...
Snow dusts Arkansas stadium ahead of LSU kickoff Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Grounds crews worked early Saturday morning to clear snow from the field at Razorback Stadium. Snow dusted parts of northwest Arkansas overnight ahead of LSU's 11 a.m. kickoff against the University of Arkansas. It's expected to be in the mid to high 30s for kickoff Saturday morning...
LSU officials hold virtual forum to discuss student safety amid campus crime surge
BATON ROUGE - Several crimes on LSU's campus as recent as last week have caused parents of students to grow worried. To ease their concerns, LSU held a virtual forum Thursday to discuss safety on campus. "The safety and well-being of students, staff and visitors is our top priority," Chief...
LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community
BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, veterans and active military walked in a ruck march around LSU's campus to honor all veterans. The second-ever march culminated with 22 seconds of silence for veterans who have ended their own lives. There are about 300 students at LSU either serving or transitioning out...
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday
HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m.
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A red, dustpan dredge could be spotted in the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. Sean Duffy, Executive Director of the Big River Coalition, says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing scheduled maintenance, and the work is not in response to low river levels.
State Police: Man, 23, killed in violent crash on US 61 in Zachary Saturday night
ZACHARY - A man was killed in a violent crash on US 61 late Saturday night. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels. This is...
Silver Alert canceled after missing Lafayette man found safe, State Police says
LAFAYETTE - State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon. Troopers are asking for the public's help to find Robert Sandberg, who was last seen at his home on Eastland Drive in Lafayette around 2 p.m. Thursday. Sandberg is 5'9" tall and...
Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
State Police: Man, 23, killed when speeding car rear-ended him at stop light on US 61 Saturday night
ZACHARY - A man was killed when a car slammed into his vehicle at a stop light on US 61 late Saturday night. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
Decades-old tree may have helped save children when car came flying towards their Zachary home
ZACHARY - A crew worked all day Saturday to repair a home on Rita Drive after a woman's car went airborne, crashing through the roof. "When I heard what sounded like an explosion go off, I ran outside, then I seen a man running from the park, pointing, yelling, 'it's on the roof, it's on the roof!'" Brandon Lacoste said.
Pothole jammed traffic on Basin Bridge Friday; I-10 East reopened after emergency repairs
WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge. Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off around noon...
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
