Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia's 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles. Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4...

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO