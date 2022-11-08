Iona Gaels (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Iona Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra's 83-77 victory against the Princeton Tigers. Hofstra finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Pride averaged 15.5 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.
Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia's 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles. Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4...
Comments / 0