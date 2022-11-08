ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estrada leads Hofstra against Iona after 27-point game

Iona Gaels (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Iona Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra's 83-77 victory against the Princeton Tigers. Hofstra finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Pride averaged 15.5 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.
No. 18 Virginia plays Monmouth following Franklin's 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia's 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles. Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4...
Illinois 75, LIU Brooklyn 40

LIU BROOKLYN (1-1) Bermejo 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Hache 1-5 0-0 2, Mbulito 0-2 3-6 3, O'Brien 2-10 4-5 9, Brandsma 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Alexe 2-5 0-0 4, Amos 1-2 0-0 2, Austin 1-3 1-2 3, Elohim 1-8 0-0 2, Henson 1-5 0-0 3, Mwai 0-2 0-0 0, Tilus 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-59 9-15 40.
