IOWA STATE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 43
Percentages: FG .256, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Woods 3-6, Bettis 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-3, Elliott 0-3, M.Watson 0-3, Horton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 19 (Woods 5, D.Powell 3, Johnson 3, M.Watson 3, Horton 2, Bettis, Elliott, Filmore).
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
HOWARD 108, GALLAUDET 56
Percentages: FG .405, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (R.Lewis 2-5, Sawan 1-1, Viena 1-2, Sterken 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Schwall 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 23 (Viena 5, Antsiferov 4, Chung 3, R.Lewis 3, Kelly 2, Brewer, Florio, L.Wood, Mbogo, Schwall, Smith).
CINCINNATI 87, EASTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .450. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Robb 3-6, Moreno 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Blanton 1-4, Comer 0-1, Holt 0-1, Ukomadu 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cozart 2, Kapiti 2, Blanton). Turnovers: 11 (Comer 3, Blanton 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Jackson,...
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
UNC moves up in Top 25 poll as NC State drops out for 1st time this season
Also in the ACC, Clemson moved up four spots to re-enter the top-10 at No. 8.
