Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO