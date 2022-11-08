Read full article on original website
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
‘Go Green to Save Green Forum’ in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Go Green to Save Green” forum aims to break down the numbers on how much Sioux Falls households and business owners stand to save by adopting green technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, heat pumps, and efficient buildings. The forum...
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
Veterans share stories at Sioux Falls ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. South Dakota senator Mike Rounds was the keynote speaker. “It’s simply a...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.
A family’s legacy: 9 members serve in SD Air Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day means a lot to one Sioux Falls area family. That’s because nine members of the family are serving or have served in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Just about everyone in the South Dakota Air Guard knows the name Dellman.
Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
Authorities are looking for "Day's Catch" which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Eastern SF business happy to see road construction nearly done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four...
Brittany goes deer hunting with Outdoor Campus
Yesterday, we headed to Garretson Sportsmen’s Club to get gun ready and go over hunter safety to get ready for the deer hunting season. Now that Brittany’s gun is sighted, she’s ready to hunt and experience the real deal for the first time in South Dakota. Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, took us out to Baltic to enjoy the outdoors and put her skills to the test.
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
