Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fairmont dominates in 49-7 win over St. Croix Lutheran Academy
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals football team won 49-7 over St. Croix Lutheran Academy to advance to the Class AAA state semifinals. The Cardinals will play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College. Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam...
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran. The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.
Maverick Insider: Hoffner details MSU's playoff push (Part I)
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
Maverick Insider: Long-time MSU star Nyles Williams talks final season (Part II)
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13. “So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here,...
Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot. Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat. She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys. Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin. Misty Foot has...
St James Mayor
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available. People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations. Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion. There is no...
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, Veterans Day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years. It’s a special day for the community and school, to celebrate and honor those veterans in the community and those who aren’t with us anymore. “Veterans and all that they’ve...
Mankato Veterans Memorial service honors all veterans
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We honor our veterans whether they’re in the service or not in service, retired- I mean, there’s a significance of that there. We celebrate them,” chaplain of the Disabled American Veterans James Mason said. Despite the cold, members of the community, as...
County Road 1 to re-open to traffic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 1 between County Road 9 and County Road 90 will re-open to thru traffic by the end of the day. This portion of county road one has been closed since mid-April. It’s part of a $37 million transformation of County Road one spanning 12...
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
