Porterville Recorder
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54
FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 79, MONMOUTH 52
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .298, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Ball 1-1, Holmstrom 1-2, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vuga 0-1, Allen 0-4, Collins 0-8). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Allen). Turnovers: 23 (Foster 5, Ball 4, Collins 3, Ruth...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55
Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
Porterville Recorder
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61
PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 75, LIU Brooklyn 40
ILLINOIS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bryant 3-5, Cook 2-3, Shoup-Hill 0-3, Oden 0-4, Peebles 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Shoup-Hill 3, Ndour 2, Peebles 1) Turnovers: 14 (Oden 3, McKenzie 2, Dewey 2, Lopes 2, Bryant 2, Ndour 2, Cook 1) Steals: 9 (Cook 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 82, MISSOURI S&T 47
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 91, WESTERN COLORADO 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Juelfs 2-4, Desta 2-5, Black 1-2, Jo.McCloud 1-2, Rembao 1-3, Conkright 0-1, Jimenez 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ja.McCloud 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Desta 3, Conkright 2, Jimenez 2, Juelfs 2, Rembao 2, Black, Ja.McCloud,...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 101, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .264, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Felix 1-2, Chew 1-3, O'Campo 1-7, Kniss 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chew, Kniss). Turnovers: 20 (O'Campo 5, Baasch 3, Chew 3, Bellamy 2, Blackmon 2, Kniss 2, Felix, Siamu, Signorelli). Steals: 5 (Siamu...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Porterville Recorder
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
