FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unbeaten Newburyport hands Pembroke boys soccer its first loss in Div. 3 quarterfinals
PEMBROKE - Can't really call it an upset when both teams were undefeated. So let's just say that it took a great performance by a great opponent to end the Pembroke High boys soccer team's bid for a perfect season. Sean Gasbarro, a substitute freshman midfielder, finessed a shot off the underside of the...
Pick-six dooms otherwise electric day from Justin Fields as Lions rally past Bears
Justin Fields was electric on Sunday. But a costly mistake proved too much to overcome as the Detroit Lions mounted a fourth-quarter rally in a 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. The Lions posted a 21-point fourth quarter aided by a pick-six from the Bears quarterback in a 31-30 win capped by a go-ahead Jamaal Williams touchdown with 2:21 remaining.
