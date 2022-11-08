Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54
FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Big Win Against Omaha
Every Husker to see the floor hit a three-pointer
News Channel Nebraska
Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year
LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
ESPN
Nebraska rules QB Casey Thompson out vs. No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson will be out Saturday at No. 3 Michigan because of an injury to his throwing arm. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Thompson will miss his second straight game. He suffered the injury, which affects his ability to grip the ball, in the second quarter of Nebraska's Oct. 29 game against Illinois and did not return. Joseph did not name who would start in Thompson's place against the Wolverines, who rank third nationally in points allowed (12.1 PPG).
Porterville Recorder
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
Porterville Recorder
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Men’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Omaha Tonight
The Huskers have never lost to the in-state foe
thedailytexan.com
No. 1 Texas volleyball ready to redeem Iowa State loss earlier this year
When the Longhorns lost their first match of the season to unranked Iowa State on Oct. 19, the then-unanimous No. 1 team in the country was knocked from its perch at the top of the AVCA Coaches Poll. Texas has since regained its No. 1 ranking with just the lone...
