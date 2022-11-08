ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Porterville Recorder

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State

Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
MANHATTAN, KS
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Five Central Nebraska coaches picked as NSAA Coaches of the Year

LINCOLN - The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. Central Nebraska coaches are highlighted in bold. Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling. Kelly Cooksley, Broken...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
ESPN

Nebraska rules QB Casey Thompson out vs. No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson will be out Saturday at No. 3 Michigan because of an injury to his throwing arm. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Thompson will miss his second straight game. He suffered the injury, which affects his ability to grip the ball, in the second quarter of Nebraska's Oct. 29 game against Illinois and did not return. Joseph did not name who would start in Thompson's place against the Wolverines, who rank third nationally in points allowed (12.1 PPG).
LINCOLN, NE
Porterville Recorder

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH

