The father that passed away had no right, no expectations, or power to put this on his son without talking to him first. The son doesn't want the responsibility and that is his right to turn them away. Aunt needs to get over it and leave the son alone.
THIS IS PRIME OF A NEGLECTFUL PARENT ,WHO TOOK NO CARE OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ONE KID BUT STILL Expects That KID TO BE LOYAL ,SOME PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE PARENTS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE,AND YES THOSE KIDS ARE INNOCENT BUT SO IS THE OLDER SON AND HE'S NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYONE BUT HIMSELF AND HIS WIFE
My husband's cousin put us down as gaurdians of his kids if anything happened to him and his wife. My husband and I weren't married at that time, his cousin didn't like me and I wasn't asked. When I found out, it didn't go over well.
Related
Man Telling Wife to 'Go Back to Work' to House Her Adult Children Defended
Woman Backed For Causing 'Scene' After Sisters-In-Law Announced Pregnancies
Internet Applauds Woman's 'Wicked' Revenge on Future Mother-in-Law
Mom Not Watching Niece After Sister-in-Law's 'Meltdown' on Vacation Backed
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
A pregnant woman was furious when she wasn't able to get the autistic woman's food.
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her
A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15