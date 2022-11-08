ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLW1
2d ago

The father that passed away had no right, no expectations, or power to put this on his son without talking to him first. The son doesn't want the responsibility and that is his right to turn them away. Aunt needs to get over it and leave the son alone.

Paula Sanders
2d ago

THIS IS PRIME OF A NEGLECTFUL PARENT ,WHO TOOK NO CARE OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ONE KID BUT STILL Expects That KID TO BE LOYAL ,SOME PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE PARENTS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE,AND YES THOSE KIDS ARE INNOCENT BUT SO IS THE OLDER SON AND HE'S NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYONE BUT HIMSELF AND HIS WIFE

crawdad
2d ago

My husband's cousin put us down as gaurdians of his kids if anything happened to him and his wife. My husband and I weren't married at that time, his cousin didn't like me and I wasn't asked. When I found out, it didn't go over well.

