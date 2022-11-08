ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Many Republicans Want Trump Convicted and 'Out of Their Way': Attorney

Former President Donald Trump's midterm failures may have eroded the Republican support he was counting on to avoid a criminal conviction, according to one attorney. Trump has long been reported to be planning an early 2024 presidential campaign announcement as a way to stave off potential prosecution from the numerous investigations mounting against him. His hope had purportedly been to ride a wave of midterm GOP success into the announcement, but with Democrats posting historically strong results over the last week, Trump's future as a Republican figurehead and his 2024 candidacy have been cast into doubt.
MAGA World Enraged After Republican VA Lt. Gov. Dumps Trump

The MAGA world has erupted in outrage after Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears denounced former President Donald Trump following underwhelming GOP midterm performances. Sears, a Republican who in 2020 served as national chair of the group Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump, said during a Fox Business interview on Thursday...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion

At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
