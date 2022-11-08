Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
Many Republicans Want Trump Convicted and 'Out of Their Way': Attorney
Former President Donald Trump's midterm failures may have eroded the Republican support he was counting on to avoid a criminal conviction, according to one attorney. Trump has long been reported to be planning an early 2024 presidential campaign announcement as a way to stave off potential prosecution from the numerous investigations mounting against him. His hope had purportedly been to ride a wave of midterm GOP success into the announcement, but with Democrats posting historically strong results over the last week, Trump's future as a Republican figurehead and his 2024 candidacy have been cast into doubt.
MAGA World Enraged After Republican VA Lt. Gov. Dumps Trump
The MAGA world has erupted in outrage after Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears denounced former President Donald Trump following underwhelming GOP midterm performances. Sears, a Republican who in 2020 served as national chair of the group Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump, said during a Fox Business interview on Thursday...
Who Is Michael Boulos? Tiffany Trump to Marry at Mar-a-Lago
The 25-year-old Lebanese businessman is set to tie the knot with Donald Trump's youngest daughter in Florida this weekend.
Katie Hobbs' Lead Over Kari Lake Narrowly Grows in Latest Vote Count
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs narrowly leads Republican Kari Lake in the latest vote counts for Arizona governor. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, leads by 16,677 votes with 50.4 percent to Lake's 49.6 percent as of 4:45 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the latest count. Lake and Hobbs are racing for...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
Trump's Week Worsens as Democrat Given 2% Chance by Pollster Causes Upset
Donald Trump's week just got even worse after a Democrat prevailed against his preferred candidate in Washington's 3rd congressional district. In a major blow to the former president, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Republican candidate Joe Kent early Sunday, flipping a seat that has been held by the GOP for over a decade.
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory
Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss
Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Donald Trump Brands U.S. 'Failing Nation' as Kari Lake Trails in Arizona
Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the election process in both states as Arizona...
Liz Cheney for House Speaker? Internet Divided Over Latest Suggestion
Although the Wyoming Republican lost her primary and was not reelected, the House speaker does not have to be an elected member.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Three-Quarters of Jewish Voters Polled Blame Trump for Rise in Antisemitism
A survey found that Jewish Americans are concerned about a rise in extremism and threats to democracy, casting blame on the former president.
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
Campaign Video of DeSantis Pandering to Trump Resurfaces as Feud Escalates
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of lacking "loyalty and class."
General Calls Out Boebert's Veterans Day Message: 'Performative Politics'
The GOP lawmaker's Veterans Day message is called out as 'performative politics' by retired U.S. general Mark Herrtling.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion
At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
