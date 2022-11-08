Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Midmark and Versailles FFA team up for blood drive
VERSAILLES — Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Midmark Corporation and Versailles High School FFA community blood drive Monday, Nov. 21 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Superfans return to CBC blood drive
GREENVILLE — Voting came with donating on Election Day for Buckeye fans at the 29th annual Darke County OSU Alumni Club Tailgate Blood Drive. For a moment it seemed like ESPN Game Day at the Horseshoe when Superfans “Buckeyeman” and “Tress” gathered around donor Ivan Patterson.
Daily Advocate
Multiplication motivation at Greenville Elementary
Greenville Elementary is filled with third and fourth graders saying catchy phrases to assist them in remembering multiplication (times) facts. For example, walking down the hallway, you may hear “To drive a 4×4 you have to be 16, or 7 in a row, 7 in a line, the answer must be 49.” Mrs. Barga, Ms. Borders, Mr. Coblentz, Ms. Copeland, Ms. Eley, Mrs. Britsch, Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Flora, and Ms. Voke are in the process of ensuring all third and fourth graders know multiplication facts through 10.
Daily Advocate
Grieving through the holidays –don’t do it alone
GREENVILLE — The holidays are especially difficult for grieving, as we can experience feelings of loss, sadness, anger and emptiness. These feelings can be intensified during the holidays. EUM Church will offer a free class for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.
Daily Advocate
Brookdale welcomes new sales manager
GREENVILLE — Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community has named Cheyenne Phillips as its new sales manager. Phillips comes to Brookdale Senior Living with a very extensive sales background and is excited to help families with their senior living...
Daily Advocate
Versailles falls to MAC rival, Marion Local, in playoff game
WAPAKONETA — Versailles scored on their opening possession of the game, but couldn’t get anything else going. The Tigers lost to Marion Local High School on Nov. 12 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, 35-3, in the Division VI Regional Semifinals. Head coach Ryan Jones said the...
Daily Advocate
Fair board now has three seats to fill
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors originally scheduled a special meeting to fill one vacant seat on the board due to the resignation of Thomas Shaw and elect officers. On Thursday evening, the board had two more vacancies to fill. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird...
Daily Advocate
Dinner and entertainment at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. But, it’s the New Year’s Eve Bash that has this small town eagerly awaiting the new year.
Daily Advocate
Ay-CAR-amba – Versailles council could limit parking
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council hosted public discussion Wednesday with citizens concerning South Olive Street parking. The Street and Safety Committee had previously met on South Olive Street to discuss limiting parking to one side of the street, as there are concerns regarding two way traffic safely passing. Council member Kent Paulus voiced his opinion stating he “does drive the street almost every day and feels it probably does need done.”
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball postseason run ends in state semi’s
DAYTON — Versailles High School volleyball ends their season in the Division III State Semifinals after losing to Lake Catholic High School, 3-1. The Lady Cougars ended the regular season as the number one team on the Ohio coaches poll. The first set went back and forth. Each time...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia’s season ends on Cardinal comeback
GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.
Daily Advocate
Murder suspect posts bail
GREENVILLE — Dean M. Baker posted bail Thursday morning, and State Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley expressed her concerns. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, is a suspect in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, and Assistant State Prosecutor Deborah Quigley had originally advised the court that the State would like to set the bond at $150,000.
Comments / 0