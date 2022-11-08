DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO