NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Clash with Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden
Arizona wraps up east coast swing in Manhattan, looking for fourth win in five games. Nov. 13, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Madison Square Garden, New York, NY. There's no rest for the weary. The Arizona Coyotes, who are in the midst of a 14-game road trip, wrap up...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Binnington, Blues end Golden Knights winning streak at nine
LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Binnington made 34 saves, including 22 in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues ended the Vegas Golden Knights' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. "We had a very, very strong first two periods," Binnington said. "The third period...
NHL
Hoffman gives Canadiens OT victory against Penguins
MONTREAL -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre on Saturday. Hoffman shot stick side on Tristan Jarry after receiving a pass from Kirby Dach on a 2-on-1 for his fourth goal in three games. Nick...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
NHL
Coleman fined maximum for actions in Flames game
NEW YORK - - Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 236 in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
NHL
Parise, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets in OT
Wins it at 39 seconds; Nelson scores twice for New York. Zach Parise netted the overtime winner, Brock Nelson scored two times, helping the Islanders earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in overtime. 04:59 •. Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders...
NHL
Lindholm, Ruzicka lift Flames past Jets to end seven-game slide
CALGARY -- Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames won for the first time in eight games, 3-2 against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (6-6-2), who hadn't won since Oct....
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
