ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CHSAA to pay referee fees with hopes of ending shortage

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik8fA_0j2Yzkv800

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In an attempt to hire more referees, the state’s largest high school activities association is throwing a bit of a Hail Mary.

CHSAA, or the Colorado High School Activities Association, is offering to pay dues and uniforms to those interested in becoming a high school referee through a new campaign called, “ You Look Good in Stripes .”

Those fees typically run several hundred dollars.

The past couple of years has seen the number of referees statewide drop.

“Football Friday nights have been a problem,” spokesman Mike Book said.

Officers charged in Platteville train crash that hurt detained woman

COVID-19 and verbal abuse from parents are two of the reasons for the decline in numbers, according to Book.

This season, some football games have had to be moved because of the lack of referees.

Just about a week old, the push has already netted 165 new referees.

“We’re really happy with the progress,” Book said.

On average, Book said, referees make about $63 a game.

For more information, see

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Phil Harding & Associates

Sponsored Content by Phil Harding & Associates It’s Friday which means Colorado’s best Attorney, Phil Harding was in studio. Phil has been honored as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in Colorado for the past 14 years. Learning from his expertise, Phil talked with GDC’s Spencer Thomas about what to look out for when […]
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
K99

Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado

The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Proposition 125 likely headed for an automatic recount

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--If passed, Colorado proposition 125 would allow grocery and other stores to sell wine. The vote is currently very close, meaning the state will likely pay for a mandatory recount. KRDO spoke with some shoppers at an Albertsons on the North side of Pueblo, and some residents believe...
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. T-rex Valerie.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy