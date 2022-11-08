CHSAA to pay referee fees with hopes of ending shortage

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In an attempt to hire more referees, the state’s largest high school activities association is throwing a bit of a Hail Mary.

CHSAA, or the Colorado High School Activities Association, is offering to pay dues and uniforms to those interested in becoming a high school referee through a new campaign called, “ You Look Good in Stripes .”

Those fees typically run several hundred dollars.

The past couple of years has seen the number of referees statewide drop.

“Football Friday nights have been a problem,” spokesman Mike Book said.

COVID-19 and verbal abuse from parents are two of the reasons for the decline in numbers, according to Book.

This season, some football games have had to be moved because of the lack of referees.

Just about a week old, the push has already netted 165 new referees.

“We’re really happy with the progress,” Book said.

On average, Book said, referees make about $63 a game.

