Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Daily Advocate
Brookdale welcomes new sales manager
GREENVILLE — Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community has named Cheyenne Phillips as its new sales manager. Phillips comes to Brookdale Senior Living with a very extensive sales background and is excited to help families with their senior living...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
Sidney Daily News
Funds to help with staff salaries
SIDNEY — Wilma Valentine Childcare will participate in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and use gifts to help retain staff as wages rise with competing employers. The non-profit childcare center provides an opportunity for children in preschool and ages 3-5 with and without disabilities to play and learn together. Open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and with a low staff-to-child ratio, they can support the schedule of a working parent who has a child with special needs because of a disability or behavior issue.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Daily Advocate
Grieving through the holidays –don’t do it alone
GREENVILLE — The holidays are especially difficult for grieving, as we can experience feelings of loss, sadness, anger and emptiness. These feelings can be intensified during the holidays. EUM Church will offer a free class for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.
Times-Bulletin
Services address homeless man’s needs
VAN WERT COUNTY — The Haven of Hope Shelter of Van Wert County opened a few years ago with the purpose of helping displaced men by providing them a place to stay, plus the ongoing assistance necessary to progress to the next chapter of their lives. Today, the shelter...
Daily Advocate
Darke Co. continues to be deep shade of red
GREENVILLE — Scarlet, crimson, auburn, maroon, rust – throw all of those shades together and that is how red Darke County continues to be. Over 19,700 voters cast their ballot, and once again voters went overwhelmingly for candidates with an (R) after their name. According to Paul Schlecty,...
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
Daily Advocate
Stillwater Valley Golf Club celebrate 50 years
VERSAILLES — Stillwater Valley Golf Club was incorporated in 1972 and was developed into a nine-hole course designed by Tom Littlepage. Many local citizen’s and businesses helped in various ways to help build the course and make it playable. Stillwater Valley Golf Club will be hosting an 50th...
countynewsonline.org
Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home
Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
peakofohio.com
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
