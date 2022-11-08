A city employee in Houston was killed on Election Day after reportedly being electrocuted near a polling place. Houston Mayor Sylvester turner said the unidentified city employee was killed in a work-related accident on Tuesday, November 8, at Melrose Park and ABC 13 reports the person was likely electrocuted in the basket of a cherry picker truck that was extended near a flood light pole at the community center. Centerpoint Energy said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle "the individual was working on customer-owned equipment ... to install lighting at the park."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO