Little Rock, AR

Trojans Open 2022-23 Home Slate Facing Arkansas Baptist Thursday

GAME 2 - ARKANSAS BAPTIST. Date/Time Thursday, Nov. 10 - 7:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (0-1, 0-0 OVC) Arkansas Baptist (3-3, 0-0 CAA) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock opens its 2022-23 home schedule Thursday night, facing Arkansas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center as part of a Homecoming doubleheader. The game will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton handling announcer duties while Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker handles the radio call on 106.7 The Buz2.
Little Rock Women Open 2022-23 Season Thursday with Homecoming Game

Dates/Times Thursday, Nov. 10 | 5 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 20th season of the Joe Foley Era at Little Rock will finally get underway Thursday with a Homecoming game to start a doubleheader at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 5 p.m. tip-off to start the 2022-23 season.
