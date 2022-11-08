GAME 2 - ARKANSAS BAPTIST. Date/Time Thursday, Nov. 10 - 7:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (0-1, 0-0 OVC) Arkansas Baptist (3-3, 0-0 CAA) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock opens its 2022-23 home schedule Thursday night, facing Arkansas Baptist at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center as part of a Homecoming doubleheader. The game will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton handling announcer duties while Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker handles the radio call on 106.7 The Buz2.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO