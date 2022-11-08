ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
Distractify

What Happened To Louis Cato? 'The Late Show' Band Leader Has Been MIA

Folks with a deep affinity for late-night TV are likely fans of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The program showcases Stephen’s charisma, satire, and comedic flair with a mix of celebrity guests. And while fans are game for the witty and hilarious banter, many also love the band, which is led by Louis Cato.
Distractify

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Introduces [SPOILER] in the Post-Credits Scene

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans expect the story to continue beyond the credits. However, we aren't so sure that's the case for the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Article continues below advertisement. The film...
Distractify

'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice

Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Distractify

Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
Distractify

'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items

So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
Distractify

Don't Expect 'Family Karma' Anisha Ramakrishna's Hubby to Appear on the Show

Reality TV requires transparency, which Family Karma cast member Anisha Ramakrishna didn't mind despite her initial reservations. After ending her 12-year relationship and moving back in with her parents, she signed on to do the show. But the Indian community is more conservative, and their morals clash with reality TV happenings.
Distractify

'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Ending Is Very Different Than the Show

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for how The Handmaid's Tale book ends. Over the course of TV's long history, plenty of shows have been based on books only to go their own way once they ran out of source material. That's definitely the case for The Handmaid's Tale, which spent much of its first season mirroring events from the book only to largely abandon it in subsequent seasons.
Distractify

'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
Distractify

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'

We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
Distractify

Was Princess Diana Taller Than Prince Charles? And How Tall Is Elizabeth Debicki?

Curiosity about the royal family has been consistent over the years. When Netflix released The Crown, it depicted tons of behind-the-scenes drama involving the royal family. Viewers were able to start connecting the dots surrounding specific stories and timelines. Article continues below advertisement. The relationship between Princess Diana and Prince...
Distractify

Is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Star Dominique Thorne Dating Anyone?

Actress Dominique Thorne may be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but the stunning talent now has all eyes on her. Many people may remember Dominique for her breakout role (and first role) as Sheila Hunt in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk. However, the 25-year-old has become the talk of social media for landing the role of Riri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy